April 28, 2017 7:52 AM

Half-brother of Kylr Yust being sought by Missouri authorities

By Tony Rizzo

The half-brother of Kylr Yust is being sought for traffic violations committed on the day Jessica Runions’ vehicle was found burned.

KSHB-TV reported that Yust was in the vehicle driven by his brother when they were stopped by a sheriff’s deputy in Henry County, Mo., on Sept. 10.

Runions, whose remains were recently found in in Cass County, was last seen leaving a party with Yust.

Yust is now charged in Jackson County with burning her vehicle.

Authorities in Henry County are now seeking his half-brother, Jessep Carter, in connection with charges from that traffic stop, according to KSHB.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

