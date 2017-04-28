Half-brother of Kylr Yust being sought by Missouri authorities

The half-brother of Kylr Yust is being sought for traffic violations committed on the day Jessica Runions’ vehicle was found burned.
KSHB-TV reported that Yust was in the vehicle driven by his brother when they were stopped by a sheriff’s deputy in Henry County, Mo., on Sept. 10.
Runions, whose remains were recently found in in Cass County, was last seen leaving a party with Yust.
Yust is now charged in Jackson County with burning her vehicle.
Authorities in Henry County are now seeking his half-brother, Jessep Carter, in connection with charges from that traffic stop, according to KSHB.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments