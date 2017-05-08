KCK man gets life sentence for killing son who was tortured, fed to pigs

The father of a Kansas City, Kan., boy who was abused, tortured, starved and ultimately fed to pigs was sentenced Monday to life in prison.
Michael A. Jones, 46, was sentenced in Wyandotte County Circuit Court where he pleaded guilty in March to first-degree felony murder in the death of his 7-year-old son, Adrian Jones.
Under Kansas law, he will have to serve 25 years before he can seek parole.
Jones did not speak before he was sentenced.
He did not turn and look at other speakers, including Adrian’s grandmother, mother, and sister and a Kansas City, Kan., police detective who investigated the case.
Detective Stuart Littlefield choked back tears as he described the horrific abuse that Adrian suffered.
Littlefield said he had never seen anything like it in his 23-year law enforcement career.
He described how the little boy was shocked with a Taser by his stepmother, sometimes for as long as 20 seconds. He paused in his remarks for 20 seconds to illustrate how long that was.
“Imagine the screams of a 7-year-old boy,” the detective said.
Jones’ wife, and Adrian’s stepmother, Heather Jones, 31, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse.
She was previously sentenced to the same term of life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years for the murder conviction. She was sentenced to an additional five years and eight months in prison for the child abuse.
The little boy’s remains were found in November 2015 in a barn on property rented by Michael and Heather Jones in the 5200 block of North 99th Street.
Police had gone to the house the day before to investigate a domestic disturbance. While there, officers learned that Adrian had not been seen in several months and might have been killed.
Investigators also learned that surveillance cameras were set up throughout the home and captured the abuse endured by Adrian for months.
At Heather Jones’ sentencing, a prosecutor said the boy had essentially starved to death.
Adrian’s grandmother, Judy Conway, said Monday, said that through the family’s grief, they will always remember the sweet little boy he was.
“We will grieve, ache and love Adrian with all our hearts and souls,” she said. “Being his grandmother is the best gift I’ve ever had.”
Detective Littlefield said Monday he was speaking not just for Adrian, but in honor of Detective Brad Lancaster, who began investigating the case before he was killed in the line of duty last year.
Lancaster was dedicated to finding justice for Adrian.
Littlefield also said that he sometimes drives past other houses and wonders if there is another child like Adrian being abused.
“We must do what it takes to find those children for Adrian and for Brad,” he said.
