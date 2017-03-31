Guilty plea in murder case of Kansas City, Kan., boy fed to pigs

The father of a Kansas City, Kan., boy whose body was consumed by pigs after he was killed in 2015 pleaded guilty Friday.
Michael A. Jone, 46, pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County District Court to one count of first-degree murder in the death of 7-year-old Adrian Jones.
The little boy’s remains were found in November 2015 on property rented by Jones and his wife in the 5200 block of North 99th Street.
Jones’ wife and the boy’s stepmother, Heather Jones, previously pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison.
Sentencing for Michael Jones is scheduled for May 3.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
