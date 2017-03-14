Killer of KCK police detective to be sentenced Tuesday

A 29-year-old man will be sentenced Tuesday for the killing last May of Kansas City, Kan., Police Detective Brad Lancaster.
Curtis Ayers pleaded guilty in January to capital murder in the fatal shooting of Lancaster last May 9 outside the Kansas Speedway in western Wyandotte County.
In exchange for Ayers’ guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to not seek a death sentence.
Ayers is also scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for nine other felony crimes he committed after Lancaster was shot, including robbery, kidnapping, shooting at another police officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Lancaster was killed while he and other officers were responding to a call from security at the Hollywood Casino.
After he was shot, Ayers got into Lancaster’s police vehicle and began to flee before another officer rammed the vehicle. Ayers and that officer exchanged gunfire. Neither was hit before Ayers drove off in Lancaster’s car.
A few minutes later, he was involved in a traffic crash near 118th Street and State Avenue with a vehicle occupied by a woman and her two small children.
Ayers pulled the woman from her car, causing her to fall and break her arm. He then drove away in her car with the children still inside.
He then drove to Basehor in Leavenworth County where he left that car with the children unharmed and allegedly stole another man’s car at gunpoint.
Later that day, Ayers was shot by a Kansas City police officer after allegedly shooting another woman while trying to steal her car.
Charges are pending against him in Jackson and Leavenworth counties.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
