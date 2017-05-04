Charges filed after child’s death at Overland Park day care

An Overland Park woman has been charged with operating an unlicensed day care where a child died earlier this year.
Bilma Maese-Sanchez, 54, is charged in Johnson County District Court with aggravated child endangerment and unlawfully operating a child care facility.
She appeared in court on the charges Wednesday and was released from custody after posting a $5,000 bond.
Court documents identify the child as Gabriel Omar Rivera-Contreras.
He died on Feb. 4 at Maese-Sanchez’s home in the 7700 block of Benson Street, according to the documents.
The documents don’t give Gabriel’s age or a cause of death.
The charges allege that Maese-Sanchez “recklessly” placed the child in a situation where his “life, body or health is injured or endangered.”
It is the second case in Johnson County this year where someone was charged with running an unlicensed day care.
Earlier this year, Paige E. Hatfield, of Olathe, was charged after a child was seriously injured.
Hatfield is charged with one count each of aggravated battery and unlawfully running a child care facility without the proper license.
Lenexa police are also investigating the death of another child at a home day care that was properly licensed.
A 16-month-old boy died April 28 after police say a piece of clothing snagged on a piece of furniture and he was strangled.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments