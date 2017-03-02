Olathe woman accused of battering infant, running unlicensed child care facility

Prosecutors have accused a 25-year-old Olathe woman with battering an infant and running an unlicensed child care facility.
The Johnson County district attorney charged Paige E. Hatfield on Wednesday with one count each of aggravated battery and unlawfully running a child care facility without the proper license.
Hatfield is accused of critically injuring the infant on Jan. 30. The victim is less than 6 months old. Hatfield allegedly unlawfully operated the child care facility from Jan. 1 through Feb. 3.
Hatfield was booked into the Johnson County jail and was released on a $25,000 bond Wednesday evening. Her next court appearance is set for March 10.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
