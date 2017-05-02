Police investigating death of toddler at home day care in Lenexa

Lenexa police are investigating the apparent accidental death of a 16-month-old boy at a home day care.
Initial indications are that the child was strangled after his sweatshirt got caught on a piece of furniture, and his air supply was cut, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are awaiting a final autopsy report. The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Johnson County district attorney to determine if any charges are warranted.
Officer Danny Chavez said officers were called last Friday to the home in the 13000 block of West 75th Street after the day care operator found the child and called 911.
The toddler was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Chavez said the day care is licensed with the state, and the operators are cooperating with the investigation.
The day care operator told police the child was out of view for a short time — “just a few moments.”
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
