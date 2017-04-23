Police arrest man accused of killing Casey Eaton near park dedicated to her slain sister

The Kansas City, Kan., man accused of killing the sister of a 10-year-old girl kidnapped and slain 18 years ago surrendered Sunday morning following a five-hour standoff with police.
Emenencio C. Lansdown had been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the death of Casey Eaton of Kansas City, Kan.
Eaton was fatally shot late Wednesday night in the 900 block of Kansas Avenue, less than a block from a playground at 10th Street and Kansas Avenue dedicated to her sister, Pamela Butler.
Pamela was kidnapped and killed in 1999.
Police and U.S. marshals responded around 1 a.m. to a home at 10th Street and Kansas Avenue in Kansas City, Kan., according to a KCTV-5 report. Lansdown then barricaded himself inside a home and exchanged gunfire with police, they say. No one was injured.
Lansdown surrendered around 6:30 a.m. and is being interviewed by police, they say.
Eaton, 34, was a teenager in 1999 when her 10-year-old baby sister “Pammy” was grabbed by a stranger and thrown into his pickup truck.
As the kidnapper sped away, Eaton ran after the truck screaming for help.
The man got away, and Pammy’s body was later found in Grain Valley.
The man who took her, Keith D. Nelson, was convicted in federal court and sentenced to death.
Family members of Casey Eaton gathered Saturday at a park in Kansas City, Kan., to say a prayer and release balloons in her memory.
