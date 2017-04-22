KCK family grieves for another daughter as police search for killer

Family members of Casey Eaton gathered Saturday at a park in Kansas City, Kan., to say a prayer and release balloons in her memory.
Eaton, 34, was fatally shot Wednesday night less than a block away from the park at 10th Street and Kansas Avenue. The park was dedicated to Eaton’s baby sister Pamela Butler, who was kidnapped and killed in 1999 by a man who is now on death row.
On Saturday, as the family grieved again, authorities searched for Eaton’s killer. Emenencio C. Lansdown is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.
Eaton’s 18-year-old daughter Angelica Eaton said the family is struggling to cope with the latest death.
“It has just been kind of a shock to us,” Angelica Eaton said. But Saturday’s vigil, which drew about 100 friends, family members and well-wishers, helped, she said. “It shows there are a lot of people who cared about her. Even people who didn’t even know her are showing up to show support.”
Eaton had three other children and had recently become a grandmother. Angelica Eaton’s 4-month-old son was also there Saturday, bringing smiles to faces that were otherwise somber. Relatives wore T-shirts printed with the words “In Loving Memory” of Eaton. They wrote messages for Eaton on two large whiteboards at the park shelter.
The family had worried about Eaton, relatives said. She had struggled at times. But it appeared she was on a better path of late, working with her daughter Angelica at a local Subway store.
The investigation into Eaton’s death continues.
Authorities have asked for the public’s help in finding Lansdown, who was not in custody as of Saturday. U.S. Marshals and the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force are looking for him.
Lansdown was last seen in the Armourdale area of Kansas City, Kan., on Wednesday evening. He is white, 5-foot-9, 130 pounds with a shaved head and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including “Cassie” on the side of his neck and a skull on his upper back.
Authorities said Lansdown should be considered armed and dangerous.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
