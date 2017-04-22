KCK family grieves for another daughter as police search for killer

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:34 Graphic footage: Police release raw video of QuikTrip shootout Pause 1:07 Jury reaches verdict in Holton, Kan., sodomy trial 2:12 KCK mother mourns loss of second daughter to homicide 1:59 Thousands participate in March For Science at Washington Square park 1:24 Royals manager Ned Yost on Jason Vargas' dominant start 1:40 Graphic footage: Video shows former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon punching woman 2:26 Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 3.0 8:20 Bill Snyder on the Spring Game 1:16 Ned Yost on sending Mondesi, Orlando to Omaha, calling up Bonifacio, Strahm 0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball recruit Michael Porter Jr. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Family members of Casey Eaton gathered Saturday at a park in Kansas City, Kan., to say a prayer and release balloons in her memory. Eaton, 34, was a sister to the slain child Pamela Butler. Eaton was fatally shot Wednesday night. Authorities searched for Emenencio C. Lansdown, charged in Eaton’s killing. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star