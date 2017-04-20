KCK homicide victim was sister of Pamela Butler, girl kidnapped and killed in 1999

A woman found shot to death late Wednesday night in Kansas City, Kan., was identified Thursday as Casey M. Eaton.
Eaton, 34, of Kansas City, Kan., was killed just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Kansas Avenue. Police found her dead inside a vehicle.
She was the sister of Pamela Butler, who was 10 when she was kidnapped in 1999 while playing outside her home in Kansas City, Kan. Her body was later found in Grain Valley.
Keith D. Nelson was later prosecuted in federal court and sentenced to death in the case.
Detectives are now investigating Eaton’s killing, and anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments