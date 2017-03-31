Fund set up to help family of Independence police officer shot while on duty

A fund has been set up to help the family of Independence police officer Thomas Wagstaff who was shot and critically injured Wednesday.
The 15-year veteran officer was shot while responding to a reported home invasion robbery in the 3600 block of South Delaware Avenue.
Four men charged Thursday in the case are scheduled to make initial court appearances Friday afternoon.
Wagstaff is the married father of two sons, and has been hospitalized in critical condition since the shooting.
Anyone wishing to donate to the fund can drop off checks or cash to the attention of Officer L. Virgil at the Independence Police Department, 223 N. Memorial Drive.
Donations can also be made at the Greater KC Public Safety Credit Union, 19341 East U.S. 40.
Checks can be made out to “Answering The Call.”
Officials said all donations will go directly to the officer’s family.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
