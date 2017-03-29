Crime

March 29, 2017 10:11 AM

Police capture gunman after officer reportedly shot in Independence

Police pursued a gunman after an officer reportedly was shot in Independence Wednesday morning.

The officer was rushed to a hospital, according to scanner traffic. The shooting occurred about 10 a.m. in the 3600 block of S. Delaware Avenue.

The gunman led police on a short chase to the area of 23rd Street and South Cedar Avenue. He bailed out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot reportedly holding a handgun.

Police took the subject and another person into custody.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

