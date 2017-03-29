Police capture gunman after officer reportedly shot in Independence

Police pursued a gunman after an officer reportedly was shot in Independence Wednesday morning.
The officer was rushed to a hospital, according to scanner traffic. The shooting occurred about 10 a.m. in the 3600 block of S. Delaware Avenue.
The gunman led police on a short chase to the area of 23rd Street and South Cedar Avenue. He bailed out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot reportedly holding a handgun.
Police took the subject and another person into custody.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments