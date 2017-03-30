Two men charged in Independence home burglary where officer was shot in the head

A woman watching a remote feed of her boyfriend’s home saw a horrific crime and dialed 911 — the first call that would lead to the shooting Wednesday of an Independence police officer who is in critical condition with a severe head wound.
Two robbers allegedly went to the home to rob the victim and demanded to know where they could find his safe, records say. Police first confronted the robbers inside the home where the victim was tied up and beaten, police records show.
Court documents released Thursday morning outlining charges against Ronar Santiago-Torres, 27, and Joseph E. Wyatt, 28, detail the robbery and kidnapping of a victim around 9:45 a.m. in the 3600 block of South Delaware Avenue.
Thomas Wagstaff, a 15-year veteran with the police department, remained in critical condition Thursday after undergoing hourslong life-saving surgery soon after he was shot in the head. He was surrounded by his wife, two sons and his church pastor. His church in Raytown activated its prayer chain.
Prosecutors charged Santiago-Torres and Wyatt with robbery, burglary, kidnapping and armed criminal action. Both men are being held on $500,000 cash bond. No court hearing has been scheduled, according to court records.
Santiago-Torres and Wyatt, listed in court documents as Kansas City residents, were in Kansas City police custody. The Kansas City violent crimes unit is leading the investigation.
Additional charges could be filed.
The court documents released Thursday make no mention of the officer being shot. Police said Wednesday that moments after officers arrived, the burglars opened fire while trying to escape. Police immediately returned fire.
According to the documents:
Two men knocked on the door and told the homeowner they were looking for a lost dog. They also offered to clean the gutters.
The victim told them to leave but minutes later, one of the men knocked on the door again. When the victim answered, one of the men brandished a black semi-automatic handgun with a long barrel. He warned the man that he had a silencer on the gun, so he could shoot the victim without anyone hearing it.
The men forced their way into the house and threw the victim against a sliding glass door where they began beating him. They tied his hands in the front with zip-ties and demanded to know where victim’s safe was located inside the house.
One of the men held the victim at gunpoint while the other ransacked the house. After finding the safe, one of the suspects demanded the combination. When the victim said he didn’t know it, the men beat him again and warned that they would kill him.
During the incident, the victim’s girlfriend looked at a remote video feed of the victim’s residence and called 911.
Police located the men inside the residence. After refusing to obey police verbal commands, the men drove the victim’s car through a closed garage door.
Wyatt was armed with a handgun when police arrested him. Investigators traced the weapon back to the victim.
The burglars sped away in a stolen SUV and led police on a chase to the area of East 23rd Street and South Cedar Avenue. One armed burglar bailed out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but was quickly arrested. A second person was also arrested.
John Wyatt, whose father adopted Joesph Wyatt, doesn’t believe his brother would have shot a police officer. He’s not been in any major trouble before, “nothing more than stealing a candy bar,” said John Wyatt, who thought his brother was out of town and was surprised to hear he had been arrested in Independence on Wednesday.
“This is something I would never expect from him,” John Wyatt said. “He was raised good. … He wouldn’t shoot a cop, that’s for damn sure. He wouldn’t shoot anyone. The only thing he’s ever shot was a deer. But … he was hanging out with rough crowd.”
Though he lived in Kansas City as a small boy, Joseph Wyatt grew up in rural Oak Grove riding four-wheelers and graduating from Oak Grove High School, his brother said. He has a young son, works construction jobs and lists on his Facebook page being a member of the Roofers Local Union 20.
John Wyatt said he is praying for Wagstaff and his family.
“Send them my best condolences,” he said.
Police officers, residents and community leaders gathered for a prayer vigil Wednesday in Raytown.
