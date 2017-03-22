Two KC men are charged in January killing on the Paseo

Two Kansas City men face charges in connection with the January shooting death of a 23-year-old man outside a liquor store on the Paseo.
Markus Hayes, 23, and Wardell Williams, 26, both face murder charges and other felony counts in the killing of Warren Jackson III on Jan. 27.
According to court documents, Jackson was one of several people sitting in a car outside Paul’s Liquor and Grocery at 5506 Paseo shortly before 10 p.m. when two men exited the store and began shooting at the car. A shootout ensued, and when police arrived they found Jackson alone and wounded in the back seat of the car.
Jackson later died at a hospital. Surveillance video from the scene showed two men enter the store, then leave and begin shooting at the car before fleeing in another vehicle. After the shooting, police released a portion of the video in attempts to identify the shooters.
Several other people who were in the car with Jackson and were armed told police they fired back at their attackers and fled.
Detectives later found a car belonging to an associate of Williams that they believed to be the getaway vehicle. They found a bullet hole in the passenger door.
Days after the shooting, witnesses came forward to identify Hayes and Williams as the men in the surveillance video, according to court documents. A witness told police he thought Jackson had been involved in a conflict with Hayes and Williams a year before the shooting, over an allegedly stolen phone.
Jackson County prosecutors charged Williams in February with one count of second-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, two counts of assault, one count of discharging a firearm at a vehicle and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Hayes was charged earlier this month with one count of second-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action, two counts of assault and one count of discharging a firearm at a vehicle.
Both men are in custody at the Jackson County Jail on $250,000 bond. Hayes is scheduled to appear in Jackson County Court on April 6 and Williams is scheduled to appear on April 24.
Ian Cummings
