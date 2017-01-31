Surveillance video shows ‘persons of interest’ in Paseo fatal shooting

Police on Tuesday released a 10-second surveillance video showing two men who are “persons of interest” in a fatal shooting on The Paseo in Kansas City.
Police responding to the shooting about 10 p.m. Friday found Warren Jackson III, 23, of Kansas City in the 5500 block of The Paseo. He had been shot and was taken to a hospital where he died hours later.
Police released the short video clip asking for help in identifying two men who were captured on the video entering a convenience store about 9:20 p.m. Friday.
Police said the men should be considered armed and dangerous. They are thought to be riding in a mid-2000s gray Chevrolet Monte Carlo with tinted windows.
Anyone with information about the identity of the two men are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments