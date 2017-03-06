Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

Bryan Sheppard walked free Monday for the first time in nearly 22 years.
The youngest of five people convicted in the 1988 arson fire that killed six Kansas City firefighters, Sheppard was released after a judge on Friday cut his life sentence to 20 years.
“It’s overwhelming really,” Sheppard said moments after his release. “I didn’t know if it was ever going to come.”
He shared a long embrace with his daughter, Ashley Keeney, in his first moments of freedom.
“My daughter is amazing,” he said.
He got little sleep Sunday, he said. And he spent a long day Monday waiting for his first day of freedom since Aug. 29, 1995.
“Excited. Nervous. Stressed,” he said of the day.
After a brief interview with The Star, which was the only local news media present for his release, Sheppard said he was eager to see other family members who were waiting for him.
“One step at a time,” he said. “Hanging out with my family is the only thing that matters.”
Now 45, Sheppard was also greeted by his attorney, Cynthia Short, as he left the private prison facility in Leavenworth where he was being held.
He was granted a new sentencing hearing after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that it is unconstitutional to impose mandatory life sentences on juveniles without first taking into account their individual characteristics and life history.
U.S. District Judge Fernando Gaitan Jr. heard testimony in Sheppard’s case Feb. 15 and announced his decision Friday.
Sheppard was the only one of the defendants affected by the Supreme Court decision.
The Nov. 29, 1988, arson fire caused a truckload of ammonium nitrate to detonate in an early morning explosion that could be felt and heard throughout Kansas City.
Fire Capts. Gerald Halloran and James Kilventon Jr. and firefighters Thomas Fry, Luther Hurd, Robert D. McKarnin and Michael Oldham died in the blast.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments