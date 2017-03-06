Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting Pause

1:52 Despite support, anxiety runs high in Olathe immigrant community

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

2:00 Hundreds cram into church to honor victims of Olathe shooting

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

2:31 Dashcam video shows excessive force arrest by Independence police

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting