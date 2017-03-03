New sentence for man convicted in 6 KC firefighters’ deaths to be handed down Friday

A federal judge is expected to hand down the new sentence Friday afternoon for a man convicted in the 1988 arson fire explosion that killed six Kansas City firefighters.
Bryan Sheppard, now 45, had previously been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the crime that was committed when he was 17.
He was granted a new sentencing hearing after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences for juveniles were unconstitutional unless a judge first considered their individual situation.
U.S. District Judge Fernando Gaitan Jr. heard testimony in Sheppard’s case on Feb. 15 and said he would announce his decision Friday afternoon.
Sheppard was one of five people prosecuted for the Nov. 29, 1988, arson fire that caused a truckload of ammonium nitrate to detonate in an early morning explosion that could be felt and heard throughout Kansas City.
Fire Capts. Gerald Halloran and James Kilventon Jr. and firefighters Thomas Fry, Luther Hurd, Robert D. McKarnin and Michael Oldham died in the blast.
Sheppard was the only defendant who was a juvenile at the time.
Federal prosecutors argued that Sheppard should once again receive a life sentence.
His attorney argued that he has already served more than 20 years and should be released.
