Bryan Sheppard ‘prays every day’ for six KC firefighters killed in 1988 explosion

Bryan Sheppard testified Wednesday in a hearing to reduce his life sentence in the 1988 explosion deaths of six firefighters, saying he prays every day for the families of the six victims.
Family members of some of the Kansas City firefighters also testified, describing the pain and devastation they have experienced. They asked the judge to keep Sheppard in prison for the rest of his life. Sheppard is asking the judge to reduce his sentence.
Sheppard was 17 on Nov. 29, 1988, when an arson fire triggered a truck-load of ammonium nitrate to detonate in a shattering early morning explosion felt and heard throughout the city.
Like his four older co-defendants, Sheppard was convicted in federal court and sentenced in 1997 to life in prison.
Sheppard won the chance for a new sentencing hearing because the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that it is unconstitutional to sentence juveniles to mandatory life sentences. Last year, the court made that ruling retroactive to include previously sentenced inmates such as Sheppard.
On Wednesday morning, U.S. District Judge Fernando Gaitan Jr. began hearing testimony in the case.
Defense attorney Cynthia Short is arguing that Sheppard has already served 20 years in federal prison and should be released.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Becker argues that Sheppard deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison.
