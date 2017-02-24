Suspect in fatal shooting at Austins bar in Olathe returns to Johnson County

A man charged with killing one man and shooting two others at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe has been returned to Johnson County to face charges.
Adam W. Purinton was returned to Johnson County from Henry County, Mo., where he was arrested several hours after the Wednesday night shooting.
According to court records, he is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday.
Purinton, 51, was charged Thursday in Johnson County District Court with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
The FBI is also investigating the case as a possible federal hate crime.
Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, was fatally shot. Two other men, Alok Madasani, 32, and Ian Grillot, 24, were wounded.
Kuchibhotla and Madasani worked together at Garmin Ltd.
They are of Indian descent, and witnesses said Purinton allegedly made bigoted remarks to them before the shooting, including telling them to “get out of my country.”
The U.S. Embassy in India released a statement Friday condemning the shooting.
Grillot was shot after intervening to help the other men, according to witnesses.
A GoFundMe account set up for Kuchibhotla’s family had raised more than $369,000 by Friday afternoon.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
