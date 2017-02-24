$700,000 raised so far on GoFundMe for victims of shooting at Austins bar in Olathe

Roaring sentiments of support along with more than $670,000 have so far poured into GoFundMe sites established for one man fatally shot and two victims wounded in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime at an Olathe bar Wednesday night.
Adam W. Purinton, 51, of Olathe was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, who was at Austins Bar & Grill with his friend, 32-year-old Alok Madasani of Overland Park.
Both men are of East Indian descent and worked at Garmin. They were together when Purinton allegedly declared, “Get out of my country!” and opened fire.
He was later arrested at an Applebee’s restaurant about 80 miles way in Clinton, Mo.
Madasani also was shot, as was 24-year-old Ian Grillot of Grandview. Grillot, a stranger to both Kuchibhotla and Madasani, is being hailed as a hero for trying to stop Purinton. He was wounded in the hand and chest.
Madasani was released from the hospital with a wound to his leg. Grillot is healing at the University of Kansas Hospital. Purinton has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in their shootings.
Three GoFundMe sites have been set up for the men.
As of late Friday afternoon, the site for Kuchibhotla, whose body is expected to be flown back to India for burial, had raised more than $430,000.
A second combined campaign for Kuchibhotla and Madasani had raised more than $64,000.
The campaign for Ian Grillot had raised $218,000.
Donations, according to GoFundMe, have come from all 50 states, 25 nations and from some 18,000 donors so far.
Among the many deep and heartfelt comments:
“This just makes me sick. One goes out with friends for an enjoyable evening & gets this. I have no words — except my heart aches. It aches really bad. A young life gone for no reason. My prayers are with his wife & family.”
Another: “I’m so sorry. I don’t even know what America is anymore. There is nothing to say. I’m just sorry.”
Again, for Grillot: “Thank you for standing up to hate! I hope people follow your example. You literally took a bullet for a stranger because they were being persecuted. You are a shining example of humanity.”
Eric Adler: 816-234-4431, @eadler
