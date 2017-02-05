KC police end second standoff peacefully after fatally shooting first suspect

Hours after a confrontation that ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting, Kansas City police were able to end a second unrelated standoff peacefully.
The second standoff ended just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday when police removed all the occupants from a house in the 7000 block of East 12th Terrace.
The standoff began about 7:15 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired. Witnesses told police that those responsible for the gunfire had fled to a house.
Efforts to contact the people inside the house were unsuccessful. Police called an Operation 100, a tactical response when someone refuses to surrender to police.
More than five hours later, police were able to end the standoff.
The first standoff occurred after officers responded to a call about12:30 p.m. Saturday concerning damage to a house by gunfire in the 8000 block of Wayne Avenue.
After arriving, officers noticed a nearby house also had been damaged. Officers tried to contact the person inside, which led to a standoff when the man refused to exit.
During the standoff, officers heard shots coming from inside the house several times, Sgt. Kari Thompson, a Kansas City police spokeswoman, told media.
Nearly four hours later, the man exited the house armed with gun, police told media. Officers shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.
Officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave, Thompson said.
Robert A. Cronkleton
