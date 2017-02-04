Crime

February 4, 2017 11:45 PM

Hours after killing man in separate altercation, KC police in standoff on East 12th Terrace

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Police in Kansas City were working another standoff Saturday night after an altercation earlier in the day ended with an officer shooting and killing a man.

Sgt. Kari Thompson said officers were working a standoff in the 7000 block of East 12th Terrace. The incident began about 8:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Police Chief Daryl Forte.

An armed person was barricaded in a home in the area, Thompson said.

Earlier Saturday, officers shot and killed a man after a four-hour standoff near 80th Street and Wayne Avenue.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

