Hours after killing man in separate altercation, KC police in standoff on East 12th Terrace

Police in Kansas City were working another standoff Saturday night after an altercation earlier in the day ended with an officer shooting and killing a man.
Sgt. Kari Thompson said officers were working a standoff in the 7000 block of East 12th Terrace. The incident began about 8:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Police Chief Daryl Forte.
.@kcpolice at standoff with armed barricaded suspects 7000 blk E 12th Terr— chiefforte (@ChiefForte) February 5, 2017
An armed person was barricaded in a home in the area, Thompson said.
Earlier Saturday, officers shot and killed a man after a four-hour standoff near 80th Street and Wayne Avenue.
