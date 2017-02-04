Standoff in Kansas City ends with officer-involved shooting

Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting during a standoff Saturday near 80th Street and Wayne Avenue.
According to a tweet about 4:35 p.m. from Kansas City Police Chief Daryl Forté, no officers were hurt during the shooting.
En route to officer involved shooting at 80th and Wayne. Being told officers not physically injured.— chiefForté (@ChiefForté) February 4, 2017
Earlier Saturday, police were called about 12:30 p.m. to the home in the 8000 block of Wayne after reports of shots fired. A suspect, believed to be armed, refused to exit the home, initiating the standoff.
Police were expected to provide more information on the shooting later Saturday, Forté tweeted.
.@kcpolice Public Information Officer will soon share information regarding the officer involved shooting.— chiefForté (@ChiefForté) February 4, 2017
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments