Crime

February 4, 2017 5:17 PM

Standoff in Kansas City ends with officer-involved shooting

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting during a standoff Saturday near 80th Street and Wayne Avenue.

According to a tweet about 4:35 p.m. from Kansas City Police Chief Daryl Forté, no officers were hurt during the shooting.

Earlier Saturday, police were called about 12:30 p.m. to the home in the 8000 block of Wayne after reports of shots fired. A suspect, believed to be armed, refused to exit the home, initiating the standoff.

Police were expected to provide more information on the shooting later Saturday, Forté tweeted.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Overland Park police learn what it can feel like to have dementia

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos