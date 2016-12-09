Kansas City police identify victim in homicide at the Blue Bird Motel

Kansas City police have identified a 41-year-old man as the victim in a homicide Tuesday night at the Blue Bird Motel.
Eric T. Anderson of Kansas City was found fatally shot in the parking lot of the motel in the 8900 block of U.S. 40.
Police responded to the shooting about 8:10 p.m. A motel employee told police that she had been robbed by a man wearing a black vest prior to the shooting.
Police did not have a detailed description of the shooter.
Kansas City has recorded 118 homicides in 2016. The metropolitan area has seen 189 killings this year.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments