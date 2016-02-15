Kansas City area has seen 198 homicides so far in 2016

Kansas City got off to a bad start in 2016 with eight killings in the first 10 days of the year.
And that doesn’t count a New Year’s Day homicide recorded in Independence.
And now, in December, the city is up to 123 killings, and the metropolitan area has recorded 198 homicides.
Here is a list of the victims and when and where they died. The most recent homicides are at the top of each city’s list.
Kansas City
123. Unknown, mid-20s, Dec. 27
A double-shooting killed one man and critically injured another man in the 500 block of Booth Avenue on the city’s east side.
122. Warren Banks, Dec. 16
Warren Banks was killed and another man seriously injured during an attempted robbery Dec. 16 in the 7700 block of East 52nd Street.
121. Lee D. Dickerson, Dec. 15
Lee D. Dickerson, 25, died at a hospital Thursday, two days after he was shot near 80th Street and James A. Reed Road in Kansas City.
120. Quante Yancey, 22, Dec. 13
Police investigating the sound of shots being fired found Yancey’s body at the scene in the 3600 block of Wabash Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
119. Danny R. Beverly, 34, Dec. 9
A 34-year-old man found fatally shot Friday at 81st Street and Troost Avenue has been identified by authorities as Danny R. Beverly of Kansas City.
117. 118. Jonathan Echols and Freddie Jones, Dec. 9
Kansas City police investigated the discovery of two men found dead in a home in the 3900 block of Chestnut Avenue.
116. Eric T. Anderson, 41, Dec. 6
Kansas City police found a man fatally shot in the parking lot of the Blue Bird Motel in the 8900 block of U.S. 40.
115. Jarrod M. Blake, 34, Dec. 6
Police said victim was one of three persons shot during an altercation at a bar on U.S. 40 in east Kansas City.
114. Jacquas A. Clark, 30, Dec. 3
Kansas City police investigated a shooting that left one person dead and injured a second near 104th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
113. Treon J. Librera, 32, Nov. 29
Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Indiana Avenue. Witness said the victim brandished a handgun during an argument with the owner of a auto repair shop. The victim was fatally shot during the scuffle.
112. Etienne Mathurin, 23, Nov. 27
Police responded shortly after midnight to a report of gunfire in the 6000 block of Northwest Belleview Avenue. Officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
111. Greican J. Davidson, 20, on Nov. 23
A woman was brought to Truman Medical Center with a fatal gunshot wound. Police investigated a crime scene in the 5500 block of Forest Avenue.
110. Arthur Lee Mourning Jr., on Nov. 23
A man was shot about 5:50 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 3100 block of East 49th Street during a robbery attempt.
109. Corey L. Walls on Nov. 22
The victim was robbed and mortally wounded while he was in the area of St. John and Cypress Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
108. Gerald Knighten, 27, on Nov. 17
Kansas City police found Gerald Knighten, 27, dead outside home in the 9700 block of Overhill Drive near James A. Reed Road, 97th Street.
107. Antonio Williams Jr., 22, on Nov. 15
Antonio Williams Jr. was killed and another person was injured when they were shot at the Phillips 66 convenience store at Bannister Road at Drury Avenue.
106. Maryanna Pennington, 25, Nov. 12
A woman was killed and three other people injured when shots were fired Saturday evening near Mt. St. Mary’s Cemetery at 21st Street and Cleveland Avenue. The victims were found inside a vehicle.
105. Marcellus A. Walker, 53, Nov. 12
Police investigating a domestic-related shooting in the 7600 block of East 100th Street that left one person dead. Two people were also seriously injured and another victim was grazed by a bullet. The victim died at the scene.
104. Jesus Reyes-Ramos, 70, Nov. 5
Kansas City police investigate the shooting death of a man found with a gunshot wound about 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Jackson Avenue.
103. Cortney Settle, 19, Nov. 2
Police responded to a shooting near Prospect Avenue and Meyer Boulevard that left a man dead about 4:40 p.m. Nov. 2. Officers found 19-year-old Cortney Settle inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
102. Dustin Harris, 34, Nov. 1
Police found Harris with a gunshot wound about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 3500 block of Lexington Avenue.
101. Andres Garcia-Jimenez, 33, Oct. 30
Police responding to reports of shots being fired found the victim about 3:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Universal Avenue. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.
100. Anthony Bell, 49 , Oct. 27
Victim was found in yard in 1600 block of Elmwood about 7 p.m. He died later at a hospital.
99. Jermone L. Green, 3, Oct. 27
Victim was found shot inside townhouse in the 1800 block of Topping Ave. He died at the scene.
98. Eddie McCauley, 34, Oct. 26
Police found victim sprawled on sidewalk in the 1200 block of East 8th Street. He died of blunt force trauma to the head.
97. Jeremy Eubanks, 37 , Oct. 25
Police responding to reports of shots fired about 9:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Fremont Avenue found the body of a man. A dark colored compact car was seen fleeing the scene.
96. Nicki Alexopoulos, 64 , Oct. 25
Police responded to a triple shooting about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of Central Avenue in Brookside Avenue found what appeared to be a murder-suicide. Two people were dead and one victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
95. Charles Bradford, 41, Oct. 23
Police responding to a report of gunfire near 57th Street and Michigan Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday found a man shot. The man later died at a hospital.
94. Derrick Jones, 25, Oct. 22
Kansas City police responding to a report of gunfire near 41st and Mill streets about 11:30 p.m. Saturday found a man shot. The man later died at a hospital.
93. Clinton R. Alsobrook, 35, on Oct. 14
Police were called at 10:18 p.m. to the eastbound Missouri 152 ramp from Interstate 29 and found Alsobrook dead inside a vehicle from a gunshot wound. The shooting appeared to be the result of road rage.
92. DeAnthoni Sanders, 20, on Oct. 14
Police were summoned following a loud argument and the victim.
91. Keith M. Johnson, 21, on Oct. 3
Police responding to a report of gunshots shortly before 2 p.m. in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue found a man shot in a parking lot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.
90. Marcus Mondaine, 23, on Oct. 1
Police responding to a report of gunfire discovered a body of a deceased male inside a house in the 4000 block of East 56th Terrace.
89. Rene Austin, 60, on Sept. 29
Police said Austin, 60, was shot and killed just before 10 p.m. in 400 block of Booth Avenue on the city’s northeast side.
88. Luis Molina, on Sept. 27
The body of a man was found about 8 p.m. Sept. 27 after officers responded to the 2500 block of Poplar Avenue.
87. Earl Watson, 33, Sept. 26
A man was found shot to death in a vehicle in the 8400 block of Wayne Avenue.
86. Hubert A. Holmes, 21, Sept. 26
Officers investigating a shooting found a man in his 20s who had been shot to death in the 3400 block of Harrison Boulevard.
85. Torrence Evans, 26, Sept. 25
A man was shot near 56th Street and Hardesty Avenue. He was taken to a hospital, and he soon died.
84. Dylan T. Monroe, 18, Sept. 20.
Monroe was killed in a double shooting that left another man injured.
83. Bladimir Berzunza, 20, on Sept. 11
Kansas City police on Sunday night were investigating a shooting death in the 2500 block of Tracy Avenue, in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.
82. Ellijah Harris, 15, on Sept. 13
Officers responded to the 9300 block of Bales in regard to a shooting. Upon arrival officers located Harris, age 15, in the parking lot. The security guard working for the complex stated he was approached by Harris who pointed a gun at him. Fearing for his life he fired his weapon striking Harris at least once.
81. George Hamilton, 40, on Sept. 13
Officers were called to 2700 block of East 35th Street in regard to a cutting. Upon arrival, Hamilton was located with life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later.
80. Charles Jones, 20, on Sept. 11
Information on Jones’ death is unavailable.
79. Anthony Kind, 53, on Sept. 9
Officers responded to a residence in the 8200 block of Brooklyn in regard to a residence check. Upon arrival officers observed the front door open. A search of the residence revealed a deceased male with obvious signs of trauma.
78. Jaime Patton, 28, on Sept. 6
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday morning lying on a south Kansas City road as a homicide.
77. Shane Hedges, 45, on Sept. 5
Police responded to the shooting in the 7700 block of Sni-A-Bar Terrace just after 7 p.m. They found Hedges, who had been shot several times. He died at the scene.
76. Mickell Tolbert, 21, on Sept. 5
Police asked public’s help in identifying black female found dead behind abandoned house neart 45th Street and Garfield Avenue.
75. Desmond Jenkins, 28, on Sept. 4
Officers found the body about 9:15 p.m. near 41st Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.
74. Brandon Johnson, 30, on Sept. 2
Man’s body was found shot to death in the 2800 block of Mersington Avenue.
73. Cheri Bland, 29, on Aug. 28
She was fatally shot in an apparent murder-suicide inside 7th Heaven store at 76th Street and Troost Avenue.
72. Rocky Bradley, 56, on Aug. 24.
He was fatally shot outside of a convenience store at 27th Street and Indiana Avenue. Witnesses told police Bradley and another man exchanged gunfire after they argued.
71. Keenon A. Durham, 31, on Aug. 19
Kansas City police responded to a fatal shooting near 57th Street and Manchester Avenue.
70. John Palmer, 54, on Aug. 19
Police found a man’s body in a wooded area near Bannister Road and Lydia Avenue.
69. Tevin McCray, 18, on Aug. 18
Kansas City police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Northeast Englewood Road in the Northland. They found a man fatally shot in Englewood Park.
68. Davyon Coates, 19, on Aug. 18
A man was killed in a shooting near Gregory Boulevard and Prospect Avenue. Three other people, including a child, were injured in the shooting.
66. and 67. Jayden Ugwuh, 9, and Montell Ross, 8 on Aug. 13
Someone shot three children shortly before 2 a.m. in the 5700 block of College Avenue. Two boys died; police said they expected a wounded 16-year-old girl to survive.
65. Craig Dydell, 28, Aug. 10
Police responding to a shooting in the 4000 block of Olive found a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.
64. Monrico C. Fletcher, 23, Aug. 6
Officers called to a shooting in the 3400 block of South Benton Avenue found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.
63. Unknown woman, Aug. 6
Firefighters at the Oaks at Prairie View apartments in the Jerry Nickens in Kansas City, North, found a woman’s body amid an apartment fire.
62. Jerry Nickens, 54, Aug. 5
A man and a woman sustained gunshot wounds after a gunman shot through a bedroom wall inside residence at 42nd Street and College Avenue.
61. Demetrius V. Walker, 43 Aug. 5
A woman’s body was found behind a dumpster near the Temple of Faith Missionary Baptist Church at Agnes Avenue and East Gregory Boulevard.
60. Cary Smith, 47 Aug. 4
Police responding to a shooting in the 6000 block of Highland Avenue found a man lying the street with gunshot wounds. The man died.
59. Isaiah N. Jones, 20, July 29
A man was killed in an apparent stabbing near East 30th Terrace and College Avenue on July 29.
58. Dominique Turner, 26, July 28
Turner was found shot in a vehicle on July 28 near 35th Street and Benton Boulevard. He was taken to a hospital and died the next day.
57. Ryan Morrow, 25, July 28
One person was killed in a double shooting Thursday night near 40th Street and Myrtle Avenue.
56. Denise Gayle, 32, July 28
A woman was found dead in an apartment on the 2500 block of Independence Avenue, near Wabash. A man had flagged police down and led them to the body.
55. Lonnasha L. Tate, 27, July 21
A woman was found shot to death in the 3600 block of Askew Avenue.
54. James L. Hines, 34, July 17
A 34-year-old man was found dead in the street in the 7600 block of East 79th Street.
53. Javon A. Looney, 37, of Kansas City, July 14
He was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in east Kansas City about 10:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of East 39th Street.
52. Latioya George, 33, July 8
Kansas City police responding to a disturbance call near 109th Street and McKinley Drive found George injured. Witnesses said she had been in a fight.
51. Alvino Crawford, 29, July 5
Man was found dead from gunshot injuries near 83rd Terrace and Campbell Street.
50. Anthony Martinez, 30, June 28
Officer responding to reports of gunfire at 10:19 p.m. near Independence and Van Brunt avenues found Martinez, of Kansas City, Mo., dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a vehicle.
49. Ayishia Shakir, 57, June 25
Police called to a home in the 5500 block of Paloma on a report of a cutting found the body of a woman in her 50s. Michael L. Mathews of Kansas City is charged in the death of his sister, Ayishia Shakir, 57.
48. Wayne Anthony Bryers, 51, of Kansas City on June 22.
A taxi driver found Bryers, who had been stabbed, at 31st Street and Prospect Avenue at 3:15 a.m. He died later at the hospital.
47. Mahsaan Kelley-Wilson, 4, of Kansas City on June 20.
Gunfire from a rolling gun battle near Eighth Street and the Paseo hit the child, who was in the backseat of a vehicle. He was taken to Truman Medical Center.
46. Thomas M. Fayne, 21, of Kansas City on June 12.
Police responding to a shooting in the 6600 block of Park Avenue found Fayne wounded. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
45. Rodney Peoples, 25, of Kansas City on June 11.
Police responding to a shooting in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue found People had been shot dead.
44. Ricky Frazier, 56, of Kansas City on June 7.
Police investigated a shooting at a home in the 3500 block of Flora Avenue and found a Frazier lying dead on the porch. A relative was taken into custody.
42 and 43. Terrell K. Nance, 64, and Marva L. Amrine, 53, both of Kansas City, on June 4.
Police responding to reports of shots being fired found the man and woman inside a vehicle in the 3800 block of Park Avenue. They had been fatally shot.
41. Messiah D. Henderson, 16 months old, on June 1.
Child was taken to hospital after mother returned home from work and could not wake him. Doctors said he sustained non-accidential head trauma and a lacerated kidney. Prosecutors accused the mother’s boyfriend of inflicting the injuries.
40. Hernandez Green, 45, on May 30.
The victim was shot during an argument in the 6000 block of Blue Hills Road.
39. Merle Kitchen, 57, of Kansas City on May 29.
Kitchen was found shot to death inside a residence in the 300 block of South Lawndale Avenue.
38. Nikitia Boston, 35, of Kansas City on May 25.
Someone shot a woman to death inside a car parked in a home’s driveway in the 1100 block of East 66th Street.
37. Gerald Brown, 42, of Kansas City on May 21
Brown was found shot near 45th Street and Chestnut Avenue.
36. Tyrone London, 24, of Kansas City on May 20.
London was shot to death while sitting on a living room floor in 3600 block of Willow Street in east Kansas City.
35. D’Adrian Bell, 26, of Kansas City, on May 15.
Died from a gunshot wound inside a residence in the 7200 block of Olive Street.
34. Daizsa Laye Bausby, 18, of Kansas City on March 21.
Police found the body of the Southwest High School student inside a room of a south Kansas City motel.
33. Veryl Jacks, 58, of Kansas City on May 6.
Police said two people died on May 6 in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in the 5300 block of Brooklyn Avenue.
32. Lewisarthur E. Hill, 30, of Kansas City, on May 4.
Shot while in the 1000 block of Valentine Road.
31. Unknown man believed to be in his 20s, on May 1
Police found man’s body near a sidewalk in the 300 block of North Drury Avenue in the Northeast area. He had been shot.
30. Tyra Brown, 19, of Overland Park, on April 26.
Shot April 17 while sitting in a car with a friend in the 4500 block of Elmwood Avenue. She died nine days later.
29. Tashari Nelson, 23, on April 26.
One of two women shot April 24 during a disturbance in the 3700 block of Jackson Avenue. Her family took her off life support on April 26.
28. Derrick Wren, 42, of Kansas City, on April 24.
Shot outside bar, Bobs N Motion, in the 5700 block of Troost Avenue.
27. Richard A. Cushingberry, 30, of Kansas City, on April 18.
Shot after answering front door in the 5000 block of Fairway Drive.
26. Carvonn R. Williams, 31, of Kansas City, on April 13.
Fatally shot by a homeowner after allegedly kicking in her front door in the 3700 block of 56th Street.
25. Lloyd Vincent III, 39, of Kansas City, on April 8.
Vincent was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was driven by private vehicle from the scene of a shooting in the 6400 block of Manchester Avenue.
24. Kimberly M. Miles, 26, of Kansas City, on April 5.
She was found dead behind a vacant house in the 2600 block of Denver Avenue.
23. Gary Cutchlow, 60, of Kansas City, on April 4
Cutchlow died and a second person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a double shooting in the 3200 block of South Benton Avenue.
22. Jacob Brantner, 39, of Lee’s Summit, on April 3
Fatally shot outside a shopping center on Kansas City’s east side, in the 8700 block of East 63rd Street. An off-duty officer working security heard the gunshots and found victim in the parking lot.
21. Demar D. Swift, 25, of Kansas City, on March 28.
Shot and killed during while trying sell a jar of marijuana to three men in the 1800 block of Topping Avenue. He chased them outside and was struggling with one of the men when he was shot.
20. Charles Phillips, 44, on March 24.
He was fatally shot during an altercation with an acquaintance. The shooting occurred in the 7900 block of Euclid Avenue.
19. Garrett Turner, 17, of Kansas City, on March 14.
He died in an accidental shooting inside a Northland home in the 8000 block of North Flora Avenue.
18. Robert Dunlap, 66, of Kansas City, Kan., on Feb. 24.
Injured in an altercation with another man on Feb. 19, he died five days later from severe head trauma. Incident happened at 39th Street and Baltimore Avenue.
17. Alejandro Lockett, 24, of Kansas City, on Feb. 22.
Police investigating the sound of shots about 1 a.m. found the victim lying in the street in the 400 block of East Armour Boulevard.
16. Jaiair Strong, 15, of Kansas City, on Feb. 15.
Shot in the chest while in the 10400 block of East 39th Terrace. Died later in the day at a hospital.
15. Durron L. Campbell, 38, of Kansas City, on Feb. 13.
Found dead inside a house in the 5400 block of East 29th Street. Cause of death not released.
14. Robert A. Blaylock, 53, of Kansas City, on Feb. 6.
A relative found him shot to death sitting in a vehicle in the 7400 block of Flora Avenue.
13. Thomas E. Kuzila Jr., 52, of Sugar Creek, on Jan. 30.
Shot to death in alley in the 100 block of Brooklyn Avenue, allegedly by a man he knew who took his pickup truck.
12. Charles Bolton Jr., 39, of Grandview, on Jan. 29.
Found lying in doorway to a room at the Capital Inn, 6106 E. 87th St. He had been shot.
11. Donald Robinson, 32, of Kansas City, on Jan. 22.
One of two people found fatally shot shortly after midnight in the 4500 block of Indiana Avenue.
10. Miranda Bradford, 33, of Kansas City, on Jan. 22.
One of two people found fatally shot shortly after midnight in the 4500 block of Indiana Avenue.
9. Walter Gregory, 40, of Kansas City, on Jan. 19.
Shot to death in the area of 39th Street and Troost Avenue. A vehicle sped from the scene.
8. William Verner, 24, of Kansas City, on Jan. 10.
Shot after disturbance in an apartment in the 2700 block of Linwood Avenue. Shooter fled but later turned himself in to police.
7. Hollis Burgin III, 32, of Kansas City, on Jan. 9.
Found mortally wounded in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 3300 block of Bridge Manor Road.
6. Brandy Castaneda Helbock, 42, of Kansas City, on Jan. 8.
City trash workers found her body dumped near 49th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.
5. Emorye Spriggs, 20, of Kansas City, on Jan. 6.
Found in street, wounded, in the 8600 block of East 114th Street. Reportedly pushed from a vehicle.
4. Carolyn Ratliff, 65, of Grain Valley, on Jan. 4.
Stabbed to death, allegedly by her husband, in a home in the 10200 block of Northeast 38th Street. Larry Ratliff has been charged with first-degree murder.
3. Lewis A. Anderson, 22, of Kansas City, on Jan. 3.
Found dead on basketball court of a city park in the 4400 block of South Benton Avenue.
2. Marc Bivins, 25, of Lee’s Summit, on Jan. 1.
Shot while in the 10100 block of Raytown Road. Died at hospital.
1. Sederick Jones, 23, of Kansas City, on Jan. 1.
One of two people shot while in the 5100 block of East 112th Terrace. The second victim survived.
Kansas City, Kan.
46 and 47. Socorro Olivas, 59, and Javier Ambriz, 54, both of Kansas City, Kan., on Dec. 24.
Police responding to the scene of a traffic crash found Olivas and Ambriz shot inside a car on I-70 just west of State Line Road.
45. Mario Sanders, 41, of Kansas City, Kan., on Dec. 24.
Sanders was found shot to death inside a residence in the 2000 block of North 56th Terrace.
44. Santiago Alan Munoz, 46, of Kansas City, Kan., on Nov. 27
Munoz was found fatally shot lying on a bridge in the 1200 block of Ruby Avenue.
43. Louis M. Scherzer, 29, of Kansas City, Kan., on Nov. 27
Police responded to a reported shooting about 12:30 a.m. on Central Avenue near Sixth Street. Officers found Scherzer lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He died at a hospital.
42. Larance D. Brown, 25, on Nov. 16
Brown was discovered with a gunshot wound to his back about 7:15 a.m. Nov. 16 in the 200 block of North 15th Street.
41. Honesty Sanders, 4, May 27
Toddler found unresponsive in May; death declared a homicide on Nov. 15
40. Koree Hill, 24, of Kansas City, Kan., on Nov. 14
Hill was found shot to death outside the Terrace Pointe Apartments in the 600 block of South 71st Terrace.
39. Jeffery C. Wing, 34, of Kansas City, Kan., on Nov. 7.
Wing was in a vehicle when he was fatally shot in the 3100 Minnesota Avenue.
38. Antoine Rucker Jr., 1, of Kansas City, Kan., on Nov. 4
Rucker was fatally shot at 75th Street and State Avenue and died later at a hospital.
37. Reneiko Carlisle, 24, of Kansas City, Kan., on Oct. 31.
Carlisle was fatally shot on Halloween night in the 3100 block of West Parkwood Boulevard.
36. Marco Velazquez, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., on Oct. 28.
Velazquez died at a hospital after being shot multiple times in the 200 block of South Valley Street.
35. Keylon Campbell, 37, of Kansas City, Kan., on Oct. 15.
The victim was found fatally shot outside a townhouse in the 1700 block of Meadowlark Court.
34. Christopher Lancaster, 36, of Kansas City, Kan., on Oct. 10.
The victim died at a hospital after being shot in the 200 block of Walker Avenue.
33. Hakim Ali, 16, of Kansas City, Kan., on Oct. 9.
The victim, found shot near Sixth Street and Stewart Avenue, died at the hospital.
32. Markie T. Murray, 25, of Kansas City, Kan., on Oct. 3.
Murray was fatally shot at an apartment complex in the 7300 block of State Avenue.
31. Clarence Buford, 21, of Kansas City, Kan., on Sept. 26.
Buford was found shot to death in a parking lot at 43rd Street and State Avenue.
30. Jennifer Combs, 45, of Kansas City, Kan., on Sept. 6.
Combs was the victim of a murder-suicide. She was found shot to death at a house in the 3000 block of N. 46th Terrace.
29. David Burkin, 39, of Kansas City, Kan., on Sept. 4.
Burkin was was found shot in a car in the 900 block of Argentine Blvd. He died later at a hospital.
28. Steven L. Sykes, 36, of Kansas City, Kan., on Sept. 3
Police were dispatched to 21st Street and Quindaro Boulevard on reports of a shooting and found Sykes dead from a gunshot wound.
27. Brannae Brown, 15, of Kansas City, Kan., on Sept. 2
Brown was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of Freeman Drive.
26. Kevin E. Gonzalez, 21, on Aug. 31
Gonzalez was found shot shortly before midnight in the 100 block of South 12th Street.
25. Natasha Hays, 36, on Aug. 30
Hays was killed in her home by a drive-by shooting in the 2400 block of North Ninth Street.
24. Joshua Bush, 38, of Kansas City, Kan., on Aug. 22
City workers found Bush shot to death in the area of 46th Street and Leavenworth Road.
23. Shannon R. Porter, 41, of Kansas City, Kan., on Aug. 20
Porter’s body was found near the Missouri River on Market Street. Police said it appeared he had been stabbed.
22. Andre D. Singleton, 55, of Kansas City, Kan., on Aug. 6
Singleton was found shot to death inside his apartment at 15 N. 10th St.
21. Tyrone R. Wilson, 42, of Kansas City, Kan., July 25
Police responding to reports of a shooting about 6:20 p.m., found Wilson’s body in a parking lot in the 400 block of Parallel.
20. William Rodella-Mecino, 40, of Kansas City, Kan., on July 20.
He was critically wounded in a shooting at 16 N. Baltimore and died later at a hospital.
19. Capt. Robert D. Melton, 46, of Kansas City, Kan., July 19
The veteran Kansas City, Kan., police officer was fatally shot near 22nd and Haskell while trying to stop a suspect in a drive-by shooting .
18. Jacob Comstock, 22, of Kansas City, Kan., July 17
Comstock was found dead of a gunshot wound in a yard in the 200 block of North Eighth Street.
17. Mark A. Payne, 26, on July 11
Kansas City, Kan. police found Payne dead of gunshot wounds at 10th Street and Kimball Avenue.
16. Eduardo Celestin, 19, of Olathe, July 5
He died at a hospital after being involved in an exchange of gunfire near the 4700 block of Richmond Ave.
15. Monica Chavira, 18, of Mission, found dead at 501 S.W. Boulevard, July 5.
Police found the body of a woman in a hotel room at the Oak Tree Inn.
14. Ramon A. Minjares-Garcia, 24, of Camargo, Chihuahua, on June 19.
Police responded shortly after 5 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Central Avenue. Minjares-Garcia showed up at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and died.
13. Stephon D. Egans, 18, of Kansas City, Kan., on May 21.
The shooting was reported about 9:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Allis Street. He died later at a hospital.
12. Brad Lancaster, 39, of Kansas City, Kan., on May 9.
The Kansas City, Kan., police detective was fatally shot near the Kansas Speedway. Curtis Ayers is charged with capital murder in his death.
11. Joseph C. Lucas II, 34, of Dodge City, Kan., on April 28.
A man’s body was found under a bed in a vacant house near North Eighth Street and Tauromee Avenue.
10. Cedric A. Fields Jr., 25, of Kansas City, Kan., on April 6.
Found fatally injured alongside the road near North Fifth Street and Quindaro Boulevard. He had been shot.
9. Deonta C. Jones, 22, of Kansas City, Kan., on March 11.
Killed in a shooting on Interstate 70 near Seventh Street Trafficway.
5. 6. 7. 8. , Michael L. Capps, 41, Clint E. Harter, 27, and Austin L. Harter, 29, all of Kansas City, Kan., and Jeremy D. Waters, 36, of Miami County, on March 7.
A gunman killed the four men at a home in the 3000 block of South 36th Street. One victim, Austin Harter, lived long enough to call 911. Clint and Austin Harter were brothers. The suspect, Pablo Serrano-Vitorino, was captured in Montgomery County, Mo., after a manhunt by nearly 100 law enforcement officers. He allegedly killed a 49-year-old Missouri man there before his capture.
4. Deandre A. Scott, 23, of Kansas City, Kan., on March 4.
One person died in a shooting near 17th Street and Minnesota Avenue.
3. Leslie Jacobson, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., on Feb. 9.
Victim of murder-suicide in the 1900 block of North 76th Street. Shot by Micky Burke, who killed himself, according to police.
2. Irvan W. Cole, 33, of Kansas City, Kan., on Jan. 11.
Shot to death while in the 4000 block of Fisher Street.
1. Jerome Simmons, 39, of Kansas City, Kan., on Jan. 5.
Shot to death while in the 1100 block of Kimball Avenue.
Rural Platte County
1, 2, 3, 4. Russell Denham, 82, Shirley Denham, 81, Heather Denham, 32, Mason Gage Denham, 3 months, on Feb. 19.
Firefighters found the bodies after responding to a house fire south of Edgerton in the 4100 block of Buena Vista Road.
North Kansas City
1. Logan C. Minton, 22, of Riverside on Sept. 18.
Found shot to death at Armour Road and Knox Street. Investigators believe victim was abducted from Kansas City prior to the shooting.
Overland Park
2. Julianna Pappas, 46, of Overland Park on Aug. 22.
Her body was found in a wooded area on Aug. 31. Korrey Rinke is charged with capital murder in her death.
1. Jennifer Lopez, 35, of Overland Park, on Jan. 18.
Lopez was found beaten and strangled in the 6100 block of Foster Street. Christopher Wallace has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.
Lee’s Summit
3. Aaron A. Elmore, 28, of Lee’s Summit, Oct. 5
Police responding to an armed disturbance at a home in the 800 block of Northeast Magellan Avenue found a man fatally shot inside the home.
2. Malik Barbour, 20, of Kansas City, July 16
Police were called to the scene of a public disturbance outside a house party in the 1500 block of Southeast Long Place around 2:30 a.m. and found a 20-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound.
1. Antonio Dennis, 33, of Kansas City, on Jan. 15.
Dennis allegedly was shot by his adoptive son, Shaquil Roland, after an argument at Burger King, 1399 N.E. Douglas Street., where both worked. Roland has been charged with second-degree murder.
Independence
7. Phillip Diaz, 23, of Independence, on Dec. 4
Police were called shortly before 5 p.m. to the 16000 block of East Fifth Street North. Police did not immediately say how Diaz was killed.
6. Jacobsen L. Laumoli, 27, Oct. 30
Police were investigating a shooting about 1:55 a.m. Sunday that killed a man in a residential neighborhood in Independence. The victim was found outside a house in the 20100 block of East 12th Terrace South.
5. Whitney M. Gray, 22, of Independence, on Oct. 16
Police said Gray was shot in an apparent road rage incident in the 1600 block of South Sterling Avenue.
4. James L. Hill, 45, of Independence on Sept. 22
Police were called just before midnight to the Walgreens at 23rd Street and Sterling Avenue. They found Hill shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
3. Javon Reilly, 16, of Independence on Sept. 19.
Reilly was fatally shot at Truman and Winner roads while home from Van Horn High School.
2. Louise M. Dickey, 63, of Independence on March 28.
Dickey was stabbed to death at her home in the 10400 block of East 27th St. Cory L. King, 26, is charged with first-degree murder.
1. Charles Younger, 55, of Independence, on Jan. 1.
Found shot and stabbed to death in a home in the 15000 block of East Truman Road. Darryl M. Schaeffel, a 24-year-old homeless man, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Olathe
1. William Schutkesting, 38, on March 30.
He was shot at the Double Nickel Bar & Grill in the 100 block of Rogers Road. He died at the scene.
Shawnee
1. Monica Lee, 44, of Shawnee, on May 9.
Her body was found in her apartment in the 7500 block of Flint Street
Leavenworth
2. Anna M. Higgins, 85, of Leavenworth, on July 3
Her body was found inside residence in the 1000 of Sixth Avenue
1. Jonta J. Adams, 22, of Leavenworth, on May 28.
Adams was found shot to death at Sixth and Cherokee streets.
Grandview
1. Donald Ray Herron Jr., 25, of Grandview on June 6.
Three assailants broke into a home in the 6000 block of 153rd Street and shot Herron as he returned home.
Oak Grove
1. Michael Noud, 27, who died on June 14.
He was shot June 11 in a home in the 8400 block of South Russel Road and was taken off life-support on June 14.
Claycomo
1. Brandon G. Nunnally, 26, on Aug. 11
Nunnally was leaving a night shift when shot in the parking lot of the Ford assembly plant.
Prairie Village
1. Barbara Glenn, 53, on Sept. 20
Police checking the welfare of two residents of a house in the 6000 block of West 78th Terrace, found the victim and suspect with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.
Blue Springs
1. Luis Cedres, 47, on Oct. 12
Police responding to reports of multiple shots being fired at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Southwest Park Drive found the body of a man who died from an apparent gunshot wound.
Belton
1. Benjamin Friend, 37, on Oct. 12
Friend was shot and killed about 5:40 p.m. Oct. 12 near Prospect Avenue and Missouri 150 in Belton. Road rage incident may have led to the shooting.
Raytown
1. Marlin D. Williams, 24, Nov. 19
Police were called to a gas station in the 5200 block of Blue Ridge Cutoff about 7:10 p.m.Nov. 19 after reports of shots fired. Officers found two men shot in the lot. Both men were transported to the hospital where Williams was pronounced dead.
