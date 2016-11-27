Seven hurt in police-involved shootout spanning several blocks in east KC

A shootout erupted early Sunday morning across several blocks in east Kansas City, injuring seven people, involving police officers and causing multiple wrecks.
At 2:18 a.m., Kansas City police officers were called to the area of Gregory Boulevard and Prospect Avenue after a report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers observed people actively shooting at one another.
Fearing for safety, one officer fired shots, according to Capt. Stacey Graves, a Kansas City police spokeswoman. Because of the gunfire, three vehicles were involved in an accident.
Officers heard shots fired in their immediate area for several minutes, Graves said. Vehicles near the initial shooting scene were involved in a rolling gunbattle. A call was issued for a citywide assist, and law enforcement officers from numerous surrounding agencies responded and assisted.
The shootings spanned from 70th Street to 72nd Streets, and from Prospect Avenue to Brooklyn Avenue.
No officers were injured. One person stated he was shot by police and was treated for minor injuries, and six more people were treated at hospitals with gunshot wounds. One victim is listed in critical condition, and the other victims have non-life threatening injuries.
