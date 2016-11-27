Northland shooting leaves one man dead

A shooting early Sunday morning in the Northland left one man dead, according to Kansas City police.
Police responded shortly after midnight to a report of gunfire in the 6000 block of Northwest Belleview Avenue, west of U.S. 169 and Northwest 60th Terrace.
Officers found a man lying just outside a vehicle, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the man appeared to be in his 20s.
The man’s name had not been released Sunday morning.
Police continued to investigate and asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
