Man injured in KCK shooting on Central Avenue has died, police say

A man injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Kan., has died, according to police.
Police responded to a reported shooting about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Central Avenue near Sixth Street. Officers found a man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police said the man appeared to be in his 20s. His name was not immediately released Sunday morning.
Police said they recovered a weapon and had a suspect in custody.
Kansas City, Kan., police continued to investigate the homicide and asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
The death marked the 42nd homicide this year in Kansas City, Kan. The metropolitan area has seen 181 killings in 2016.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments