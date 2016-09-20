Kearney man charged with murder in shooting of Van Horn High School student

A 16-year-old Van Horn High School student who was fatally shot Monday afternoon died as he tried to walk away from a confrontation with a man near the school, according to court documents.
Jackson County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Tymon Reed, 20, of Kearney, with second-degree murder in the shooting. Reed also faces one count of armed criminal action.
Relatives identified the slain student as Javon Reilly. Javon was fatally shot shortly before 2:40 p.m. Monday in a driveway at a home in the 1100 block of South Home Avenue, just east of Van Horn.
Family friend Sara Thompson, of Holden, said Javon “seemed to be on the right track.” Javon was studying hard to make sure his grades were good enough so that he could play on the school’s football and basketball teams, she said, and he was loyal to his family.
A vigil for Javon is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Van Horn.
According to court documents, Javon was walking home from school when Reed, apparently angry with one of Javon’s friends, confronted Javon. Javon tried to walk away, but Reed pursued him and pulled out a handgun.
The two briefly struggled over the gun. The gun fired, wounding Javon, who tried to limp away. But Reed allegedly fired at Javon several more times, killing him, according to prosecutors.
Javon’s mother, Jackie Reilly, told the KSHB Channel 41 news station Monday that her son was “a typical teenager” who played sports and went to school.
“My son didn’t sell drugs,” she said. “My son wasn’t out robbing places. My son was trying to get an education.”
Immediately after the shooting Monday, Independence police pursued a suspect vehicle into Kansas City and arrested two people at Northeast Barry Road and North Troost Avenue. But on Tuesday police said the two suspects were not involved in the shooting and were held on other charges.
A Pleasant Valley police officer who attempted to join the chase collided with a school bus. The officer went to a hospital with a minor head injury and no children were injured, according to police.
At Van Horn, extra counselors were available to students affected by Javon’s death, according to the Independence School District.
Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Javon’s funeral.
Prosecutors are requesting a $200,000 cash bond in the case.
