Teen fatally shot near Van Horn High School; was a student

Independence police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old in the 1100 block of South Home Avenue, just east of Van Horn High School.
The shooting was reported shortly before 2:40 p.m. Monday in the driveway of a home near the school.
A spokeswoman for the Independence School District said the 16-year-old was a student at Van Horn.
“We have learned that one of our Van Horn students was shot near Truman Road and Home Avenue after school hours and away from school,” Jana Corrie, spokeswoman for the district, wrote in an email. “Our hearts are with this student and the students’ family. We will have extra counselors at Van Horn tomorrow.”
The name of the the victim was not immediately released.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-8477 or IPD tips at (816) 325-7777. Information can also be sent by email to leads@indepmo.org.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
