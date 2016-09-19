No children injured as Pleasant Valley police vehicle and North Kansas City school bus collide

A Pleasant Valley police officer was injured when his vehicle struck a school bus Monday afternoon, but no injuries were reported among the children on the bus, according to police.
The wreck occurred shortly after 3 p.m. when a Pleasant Valley officer was driving westbound on Vivion Road to assist Independence police in a pursuit north of the river, according to Kansas City police investigating the crash.
The Pleasant Valley officer activated the lights and siren on his vehicle, police said. At Compton Avenue, his vehicle struck the front end of a school bus that was entering the road.
The police vehicle flipped over and the officer suffered a head injury that police described as minor. The officer went to a hospital but was expected to be released.
The school bus carried two adults — a driver and a monitor — and nine children from the North Kansas City School District.
The driver reported a minor injury and was checked out at a hospital as a precaution, police said.
The crash is under investigation.
