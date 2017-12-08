Public welcome to join ‘Hero’s Homecoming’ for wounded Independence officer

Tom Wagstaff, the Independence police officer who sustained a critical gunshot wound to the head as he responded to a home robbery, will make a triumphant homecoming Friday afternoon after spending months in a Nebraska rehabilitation center.
The first in a pair of events dubbed, a “Hero’s Homecoming” is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. with a full police escort to Independence police headquarters 223 N. Memorial Drive. The motorcade will stop there for a brief ceremony.
The department is encouraging the public to join officers at Independence City Hall as they welcome Wagstaff home. Citizens are encouraged to hoist signs and wave streams of blue ribbons.
Never miss a local story.
The escort will go east on Truman Road, south on Main Street, east on Kansas Avenue, and then north on Memorial Drive to police headquarters. Wagstaff will stop at police headquarters and then continue with the escort home.
The department plans to show the escort on Facebook Live.
“After eight months of hard work and strenuous rehabilitation, Officer Wagstaff is finally coming home,” police spokesman Officer John Syme said in a statement.
We are preparing for a #HerosHomecoming. Join us this afternoon with @ipdinfo to welcome Officer Wagstaff home. pic.twitter.com/zOnJ9K9rJc— City of Independence (@CityOfIndepMO) December 8, 2017
On Saturday, a special program honoring Wagstaff begins at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Blue Springs, 4500 Little Blue Parkway. The community is also encouraged to attend.
Wagstaff, a 15-year veteran with the department, was critically wounded March 29 after responding to a home invasion robbery in the 3600 block of South Delaware Avenue.
Wagstaff was moved to a rehabilitation center after being hospitalized for several weeks at the Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence. One physician called the officer’s recovery a “miracle in the making.”
Here's the route for today's motorcade to welcome Ofc. Wagstaff back to Independence. He should arrive at the police station between 1:45 & 2:15. pic.twitter.com/IlohjPq0Tb— Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) December 8, 2017
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments