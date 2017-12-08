Public welcome to join ‘Hero’s Homecoming’ for wounded Independence officer

More Videos 1:15 Shooting leaves two men dead outside business on E. 24th St. Pause 2:55 Is this billboard the first shot fired in a Crossroads pizza war? 0:21 Tom Wagstaff, injured Independence officer, 'really excited to be coming home' 0:25 The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time 2:38 What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison? 5:18 Overland Park Arboretum Holiday Luminary (speed) Walk 1:52 Jessika Peppers' mother: 'I can't just sit silently' 12:27 Surveillance video shows robbery that led to Independence officer shooting 1:47 Take a virtual tour of four apartments in downtown KC 1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tom Wagstaff, injured Independence officer, 'really excited to be coming home' The Independence Police Department is planning a grand public homecoming on Dec. 8 for Officer Tom Wagstaff, who was shot in the head while responding to a home burglary in March. In a video published on Facebook, Wagstaff thanked community members for their ongoing support. The Independence Police Department is planning a grand public homecoming on Dec. 8 for Officer Tom Wagstaff, who was shot in the head while responding to a home burglary in March. In a video published on Facebook, Wagstaff thanked community members for their ongoing support. Independence Police Department and Max Londberg

The Independence Police Department is planning a grand public homecoming on Dec. 8 for Officer Tom Wagstaff, who was shot in the head while responding to a home burglary in March. In a video published on Facebook, Wagstaff thanked community members for their ongoing support. Independence Police Department and Max Londberg