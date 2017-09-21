Young child hurt in accidental shooting in KC, expected to survive

A young child was accidentally shot Thursday in Kansas City, the fourth such incident in less than four months involving a child.
The latest incident was reported about 12:15 p.m. at a residence in the 8700 block of East 61st Terrace.
The child’s injuries were unknown, but they were expected to survive, police said.
Authorities did not immediately release the age of the child or say who shot the child. The caliber of weapon was unknown as well.
The shooting was at least the fourth unintentional shooting of a child in the Kansas City area since June.
Shootings over the past four months include:
On Aug. 6, 2017, a 5-year-old boy died after he reportedly shot himself inside an apartment in the 9600 block of Lydia Avenue in south Kansas City.
On July 21, 2017, a 10-year-old boy was hospitalized after shooting himself in the leg when he found a gun left in a house near 23rd Street and Poplar Avenue in Kansas City.
June 25, 2017, an 8-year-old girl was critically wounded when she was shot in the head by a juvenile on a playground at 20th Street and Park Tower Road in Kansas City.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
