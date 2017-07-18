Third vehicle fire Tuesday in KC stalls traffic on I-35 at Bedford Avenue

For the third time Tuesday, a vehicle fire was reported on an area roadway after a collision on northbound Interstate 35 at Bedford Avenue in Clay County stalled traffic.
The wreck, reported just before 7 p.m., involved two vehicles, and the two left lanes on the highway were closed for less than an hour, transportation officials said.
The accident caused stop-and-go traffic back to the Paseo in Kansas City.
Another wreck and vehicle fire briefly closed all lanes of traffic on southbound Interstate 435 just past 23rd street about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The third vehicle fire involved a burning tractor-trailer on the road. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 470 were closed at U.S. 50 in Lee’s Summit about 12:40 p.m. while crews responded to that fire.
