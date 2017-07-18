Emergency crew are working a fiery wreck on southbound I-435 near 23rd in Kansas City. Kansas City Scout
July 18, 2017 5:03 PM

Southbound I-435 past 23rd Street back open after wreck, vehicle fire

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

A wreck and vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon briefly closed all lanes of traffics on southbound Interstate 435 just past 23rd street.

The wreck was reported about 4:20 p.m., according to Missouri Department of Transportation officials.

Two lanes of the highway were reopened to traffic about 4:45 p.m.

The fire caused traffic to back up to Winner Road. Motorists were urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

MoDOT officials said the wreck was the second major vehicle fire Tuesday.

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 470 were closed at U.S. 50 in Lee’s Summit about 12:40 p.m. while fire crews responded to a burning tractor-trailer on the road.

No wreck was associated with that fire, officials said.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

