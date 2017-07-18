Southbound I-435 past 23rd Street back open after wreck, vehicle fire

A wreck and vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon briefly closed all lanes of traffics on southbound Interstate 435 just past 23rd street.
Breaking: Please avoid SB I-435 @ 23rd St. @KCMO due to vehicle fire. #kctraffic is backed up. Find alt route. #besafe pic.twitter.com/Ja4Hz1LQqK— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 18, 2017
The wreck was reported about 4:20 p.m., according to Missouri Department of Transportation officials.
Breaking: Vehicle fire I-435 @ 23rd St. causing #kctraffic backup to Winner Rd. Plz find alt route. Expect delays. #besafe pic.twitter.com/PBEWFRO44t— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 18, 2017
Two lanes of the highway were reopened to traffic about 4:45 p.m.
The fire caused traffic to back up to Winner Road. Motorists were urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
MoDOT officials said the wreck was the second major vehicle fire Tuesday.
Breaking: Vehicle fire has progressively gotten worse-- avoid SB I-435 past 23rd St. @KCMO. This is 2nd major vehicle fire today. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/UknuyYj7CF— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 18, 2017
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 470 were closed at U.S. 50 in Lee’s Summit about 12:40 p.m. while fire crews responded to a burning tractor-trailer on the road.
No wreck was associated with that fire, officials said.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
