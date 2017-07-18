I-470 in Lee’s Summit fully open after tractor-trailer fire

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 470 were closed for a while at U.S. 50 in Lee’s Summit on Tuesday while fire crews responded to a burning tractor-trailer on the road.

The truck fire was reported about 12:40 p.m. at I-470 and Pryor Road. No wreck was associated with the fire, according to the Lee’s Summit Fire Department.

One witness reported to authorities that the vehicle was smoking as it went down I-470 before pulling off to the median, according to the Fire Department. Multiple callers reported the cab of a tractor-trailer was on fire. The fire shut down all eastbound lanes for a time.

Raw video from truck fire on I-470 in Lee's Summit

By 1:20 p.m., crews had extinguished the fire. Within an hour, traffic began to move through the area again. The Missouri Department of Transportation warned of traffic delays.

No injuries have been reported. When fire crews arrived, the occupants of the truck were safe outside of the vehicle, according to the Fire Department. The trailer of the vehicle was reported to be empty.

With no water hydrants in the immediate area, fire crews from Prairie Township Fire Protection District and Central Jackson County Fire Protection District were called to bring additional water to the scene.

The truck fire Tuesday comes after three other incidents over the previous week when tractor-trailers have caught fire on Kansas City-area interstates.

On Monday, a tractor-trailer burned on Interstate 435 after a fiery wreck in a construction zone that involved a total of five vehicles. One person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Fiery truck crash on I-435 results in critical burns for one driver

On July 11, five people were killed in a crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 70 just west of Bonner Springs. Both trucks burned.

Burning semi-truck stops traffic on I-70 near Bonner Springs

Earlier that day, a section of westbound Interstate 435 in Overland Park was closed for several hours after a tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire.

On Tuesday, crews remained on scene of the I-470 wreck to treat hot spots and contain the remaining diesel fuel on the vehicle.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, the Fire Department said. It is thought to have been caused by a mechanical failure on the vehicle.