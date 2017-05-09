Woman rushing to catch bus struck by car and killed on Paseo in Kansas City

A 39-year-old woman rushing to catch a RideKC bus died when she was struck by a vehicle in Kansas City on Tuesday morning, police said.
The woman was was hit about 7:05 a.m. near East 41st Street and the Paseo. The incident happened on the street between two apartment buildings, one of which is occupied by elderly residents.
The woman is the third pedestrian who has died after being struck by a vehicle in recent days in the metro area.
On Monday, a man died after he was hit by a tractor-trailer while crossing southbound I-29 in Kansas City, North. The man was thought to have climbed through a chain-link fence to cross over the highway and was struck.
A driver involved in a collision early Saturday was killed when he got out of his pickup and was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene at Interstate 435 near Front Street in Kansas City.
On Tuesday police closed the Paseo to traffic between 41st and East 42nd Street while they investigated the fatal incident.
