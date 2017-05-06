Following a wreck, a Kansas City man is killed by hit-and-run driver

A driver involved in a collision early Saturday was killed when he exited his pickup and was struck by an unknown vehicle which fled the scene.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene on northbound Interstate 435 near Front Street. His name has not been released. He is the city’s 32nd traffic fatality of the year.
The wreck occurred shortly after 1 a.m.
Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Impala lost control, struck a concrete barrier and came to rest in the lane of traffic. The Silverado pickup then struck the Impala.
Police say they have no description of the hit-and-run driver or the vehicle.
