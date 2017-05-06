Crime

May 06, 2017 1:13 PM

Following a wreck, a Kansas City man is killed by hit-and-run driver

By Donald Bradley

dbradley@kcstar.com

A driver involved in a collision early Saturday was killed when he exited his pickup and was struck by an unknown vehicle which fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene on northbound Interstate 435 near Front Street. His name has not been released. He is the city’s 32nd traffic fatality of the year.

The wreck occurred shortly after 1 a.m.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Impala lost control, struck a concrete barrier and came to rest in the lane of traffic. The Silverado pickup then struck the Impala.

Police say they have no description of the hit-and-run driver or the vehicle.

Donald Bradley: 816-234-4182

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dog chained to cinder block in lake looks for good home

Dog chained to cinder block in lake looks for good home 1:47

Dog chained to cinder block in lake looks for good home
Ian Grillot honored as American Hero for intervening in Olathe shooting at Austins 2:07

Ian Grillot honored as American Hero for intervening in Olathe shooting at Austins
Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 1:28

Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos