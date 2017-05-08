Local

May 08, 2017 6:44 AM

Man dies after being hit by tractor-trailer while crossing southbound I-29

By Robert A. Cronkleton

A man who reportedly had just bought a sandwich and cigarettes at a convenience store died early Monday when he was struck by a tractor-trailer as he crossed southbound Interstate 29 in Kansas City, North.

The incident occurred about 2 a.m. south of Northwest 64th Street on southbound I-29. The southbound lanes of I-29 were closed from 64th to Northwest 56th Street for several hours while authorities investigated the crash.

Police told WDAF-TV that the man had bought cigarettes and a sandwich at a nearby convenience store. The man is believed to have climbed through a chain-link fence to cross over the highway and was struck in the middle lane.

