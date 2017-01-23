Group searching for missing Jessica Runions finds homicide victim instead

During a search for Jessica Runions, the missing woman’s father and another relative found a man’s decomposing body Saturday in a creek bed near East 67th Terrace and Lewis Avenue, Kansas City police and family said.
Police were called to the area about 11 a.m. on Saturday after the group found the body. The cause of death has not been determined but police said they are investigating the discovery as a homicide.
Investigators are trying to determine the identity of the victim, who appeared to be homeless, and how long the body had been there. There were several identifying marks on the man’s body, said Officer Darin Snapp, a police spokesman.
Jessica Runions of Raymore was last seen Sept. 8 leaving a gathering of friends in south Kansas City. The burned vehicle belonging to the 21-year-old was found two days later in a nearby wooded area. Kylr Yust, a man who had been questioned for the disappearance of another young woman in 2007, has been charged with burning the vehicle.
Yust, 27, was also the off-and-on boyfriend of Kara Kopetsky, then 17, before she disappeared nine years ago.
Jessica Runion’s father, John Michael Runions, and another relative found the body on Saturday.
“They went out in the street and called officers,” said Linda Runions, Jessica’s paternal grandmother, who was out of town during the search. “Hopefully this will give closure for some family. The person they found was surely loved by somebody.”
Family and friends organize searches for Jessica nearly every week. The only times they’ve missed is during recent bitter cold temperatures.
And they don’t plan on stopping.
“We just feel like if we keep searching, we are doing something to help her, to find her,” Linda Runions said. “We just feel like that’s all we can do.”
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Laura Bauer: 816-234-4944, @kclaurab
Comments