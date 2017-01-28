Searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body for second straight week

For the second weekend in a row, a search group looking for a missing Raymore woman instead found a man’s body and alerted police Saturday.
Family members of Jessica Runions — missing since early September — were searching the area near South Brighton and 53rd Street on Saturday morning when they made the discovery. Kansas City Police said it is being investigated as a suspicious death and few other details are available.
About a dozen family members began searching fields and climbing through brush and walking along South Brighton and the nearby area at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. They found the man’s body, about 6 to 8 feet from the road and down a small embankment, at 11:15 a.m.
A reporter and videographer for The Star were with the search group Saturday morning.
“Two bodies two weeks in a row?” said John Runions, Jessica’s father. “It’s unbelievable. ... We’re not going to stop looking until we find her. And if we find other people along the way, that’s good. Families deserve closure.”
Last Saturday, Runions and a relative found a man’s decomposing body in a creek bed near East 67th Terrace and Lewis Avenue. The man was later identified as 21-year-old Brandon Herring, of Raytown. He had been reported missing in November and police continue to investigate the homicide.
Jessica Runions, of Raymore, was last seen Sept. 8 leaving a gathering of friends in south Kansas City. The burned vehicle belonging to the 21-year-old was found two days later in a nearby wooded area. Kylr Yust, a man who had been questioned for the disappearance of another young woman in 2007, has been charged with burning the vehicle.
Yust, 27, had been the off-and-on boyfriend of Kara Kopetsky, then 17, before she disappeared nine years ago.
Family and friends search for Jessica Runions nearly every week. The only times they’ve missed is during recent bitter cold temperatures.
“Someone’s loved one was found,” Janice Runions, Jessica’s great aunt, said Saturday morning as family gathered after police arrived. “I just wish someone or we would find ours.”
Laura Bauer: 816-234-4944, @kclaurab
