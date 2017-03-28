Meet the man behind those hilarious Lawrence Police Department tweets

Lawrence is known for a lot of things, including KU hoops. But increasingly, it’s becoming known for the Police Department’s hilarious tweets about the University of Kansas team.
The quips from the Lawrence Police Department’s Twitter account began about one year ago, after another KU hoops loss in the Elite Eight. Last March, Officer Drew Fennelly tweeted about Kansas’ loss to Villanova. And it earned the department a lot of positive attention.
Sorry, we can't investigate Villanova ripping your heart out of your chest, the crime occurred outside our jurisdiction. #RCJH— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 27, 2016
The goal for the department’s social media usage had always been to engage citizens and build trust in the community, Fennelly said. That’s how the public affairs officer pitched the idea to expand social media in February 2015. By New Year’s Eve that year, Fennelly transitioned to being a full-time social media man.
But last March’s tweet about KU’s loss marked a shift in Fennelly’s strategy. He decided humor in his tweets garnered engagement, and after that tweet, the department’s following exploded.
“Citizens are naturally curious about what goes on in law enforcement,” said the former KU communication student. But because of the nature of investigative work, in which releasing information can compromise a case, the department contends with the appearance of being secretive, Fennelly said.
Social media accounts counter that. “The idea is to be more transparent and open,” he said.
His use of humor has won over thousands of fans. He did it by finding a voice for the account. “It was hard to do that initially ... but you have to find your brand.”
Fennelly entertained hordes of mourning KU fans on Saturday, when the Jayhawks were once again defeated in the Elite Eight, this time by the Oregon Ducks.
Well, at least we have a lot of experience dealing with fans after an #Elite8 loss. Get home safely Jayhawk fans. #DriveSober— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2017
Officers arrived on a disturbance downtown before it could escalate. Guys, we're all sad but the cops downtown didn't disappear. Stay classy— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2017
Reading our @ mentions while still thinking about the game. No new disturbances to report. Alls quiet downtown. pic.twitter.com/iPViJdTVPs— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2017
Fans of KU’s rivals started rubbing in KU’s loss, mentioning the Lawrence Police Department in tweets about the Jayhawks’ choking.
Fennelly responded with two silencing clapbacks.
Still no issues to report downtown. kstate, mizzou and wich st fans @'ing us about "choking" in the elite 8. Your trolling is subpar.— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2017
Also we're a police department, not a basketball team— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2017
The repartee seems informal, but the goal of building trust with the community is a serious one. And Fennelly reported that the tweeting has paid dividends for officers on the streets.
“Officers say that people are more willing to come up to them and say, ‘Hey, how’s it going? I love your Twitter account,’ ” Fennelly said. “It makes them feel more comfortable talking to officers.”
Even though Fennelly jokes about KU’s losses, he’s a diehard fan. When asked whether he’ll root for the Ducks in the Final Four after they beat his Jayhawks, he responded: “Absolutely not. Jayhawks or bust.”
Here are some more funny and informative tweets from the Lawrence Police Department’s Twitter.
You to your friend when your friend says they want to damage something to celebrate a KU win #CelebrateSafely #BestTeamBestFans #RCJH pic.twitter.com/8qGtNN1IIu— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 24, 2017
Let this be a lesson to all you kids following us. When you put something on the internet, even if you delete it, it stays forever. pic.twitter.com/hIJNikQlKj— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 27, 2017
Thanks for following us, sorry we couldn't do this again next weekend. That's ok, we'll do it again next year, and maybe rush mass st again.— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2017
This only applies to post game celebrations. Walking down Mass shotgunning beers during the game will earn you a citation.— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 24, 2017
You, three seconds after you try to start a fight on Mass St. after a KU win and realize there's a cop every 15 feet #CelebrateSafely pic.twitter.com/5dH7Zy05MK— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 24, 2017
Fennelly, who attended KU from 2003 to 2006, said he has participated in some Mass Street celebrations, including after the school’s last basketball championship in 2008.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
