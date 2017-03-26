For Pete's Sake

March 26, 2017 9:27 AM

Lawrence Police Department throws shade at KU basketball

By Pete Grathoff

Perhaps it wasn’t meant to be quite as savage as it ended up being.

But after Oregon thumped the KU men’s basketball team 74-60 in the Elite Eight game at the Sprint Center on Saturday night, the Lawrence Police Department offered this sad observation:

Then again, that seemed on point.

KU is now 2-5 in Elite Eight games under coach Bill Self, so Jayhawks fans have seen this outcome before.

The Lawrence Police Department continued tweeting, and it was a mix of sad and funny. As far as I know, not many fans take out their frustrations on trees.

The next tweet was kind of sad.

Fortunately, things were quiet in Lawrence, so the Police Department had a chance to have some fun at the expense of Kansas State, Wichita State and Mizzou fans.

Fans of those teams apparently were crowing on Saturday night.

The last tweets of the night summed up the mood of Kansas fans.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

