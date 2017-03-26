Lawrence Police Department throws shade at KU basketball

Perhaps it wasn’t meant to be quite as savage as it ended up being.
But after Oregon thumped the KU men’s basketball team 74-60 in the Elite Eight game at the Sprint Center on Saturday night, the Lawrence Police Department offered this sad observation:
Well, at least we have a lot of experience dealing with fans after an #Elite8 loss. Get home safely Jayhawk fans. #DriveSober— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2017
Then again, that seemed on point.
KU is now 2-5 in Elite Eight games under coach Bill Self, so Jayhawks fans have seen this outcome before.
The Lawrence Police Department continued tweeting, and it was a mix of sad and funny. As far as I know, not many fans take out their frustrations on trees.
An intoxicated guy tried to pull a tree out of the ground. His friend carried him off before he could succeed. It's not the trees fault man— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2017
Officers arrived on a disturbance downtown before it could escalate. Guys, we're all sad but the cops downtown didn't disappear. Stay classy— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2017
The next tweet was kind of sad.
Reading our @ mentions while still thinking about the game. No new disturbances to report. Alls quiet downtown. pic.twitter.com/iPViJdTVPs— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2017
Fortunately, things were quiet in Lawrence, so the Police Department had a chance to have some fun at the expense of Kansas State, Wichita State and Mizzou fans.
Fans of those teams apparently were crowing on Saturday night.
Still no issues to report downtown. kstate, mizzou and wich st fans @'ing us about "choking" in the elite 8. Your trolling is subpar.— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2017
Also we're a police department, not a basketball team— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2017
The last tweets of the night summed up the mood of Kansas fans.
Thanks for following us, sorry we couldn't do this again next weekend. That's ok, we'll do it again next year, and maybe rush mass st again.— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments