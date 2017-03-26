Oregon assistant coach on roaring KU fans: ‘We made a shot and silenced them’

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan Pause

1:38 Oregon Ducks bring heartbreak to Kansas Jayhawks

2:54 KU coach Bill Self on Elite Eight loss to Oregon: 'They were better than us'

1:22 Frank Mason on KU career: 'I'll be a Jayhawk forever'

0:58 KU's Landen Lucas: 'You hope you're not remembered for that'

4:09 KU coach Bill Self on Elite Eight losses: 'They all stick with me'

0:42 KU players, coaches return to locker room after Elite Eight loss

30:00 Analysis: Previewing KU's Elite Eight matchup with Oregon

1:09 Fans react to KU's Elite Eight loss to Oregon