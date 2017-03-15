KC police identify body found in Missouri River as Toni Anderson

Kansas City police said Wednesday they have positively identified the body found in a submerged car in the Missouri River as Toni Anderson, a Wichita woman reported missing in January.
Anderson’s car was pulled from the river at Platte Landing Park on Friday. For months, Anderson, 20, had been the subject of a missing person search. She had last been seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 15. She had been stopped by a North Kansas City police officer for an improper lane change.
When she told the officer she was almost out of gas, he directed her to a QuikTrip at 26th and Burlington streets. The QuikTrip is less than 8 miles away from Platte Landing Park.
Police have said they found no evidence of foul play and have not provided an explanation of how Anderson’s car ended up at Platte Landing Park.
