No foul play involved in death of Toni Anderson in Missouri River, mother says

The body found in a submerged car in the Missouri River was that of missing Toni Anderson.
Her mother, Liz Anderson of Wichita, told The Star on Sunday that police had confirmed the identity. Police have not officially released that information, pending a medical examiner’s report.
Toni Anderson, 20, had been missing since Jan. 15. Her car was pulled from the river Friday evening at Platte Landing Park near Parkville.
Liz Anderson said the body was identified from clothing Toni Anderson was last seen wearing.
“There was no foul play, “Anderson said. “I’m so grateful for that.”
Liz Anderson said the most likely explanation is that her daughter became confused in the early morning and ended up at the boat ramp in the park. She had been upset after being stopped by a North Kansas City police officer for a minor traffic violation.
“She got freaked out,” Toni’s mother said. “She got lost and she got confused, or whatever. It was still dark. She was on the boat ramp and tried to back out. The ramp was icy and she slid into the river.”
The window of the 2012 Ford Focus was open and Toni Anderson’s seatbelt was off when the vehicle was recovered.
“She was fully clothed,” Liz Anderson said. “It must have happened so quick. It was so cold. She must have instantly gone into shock. I can see how it could happen.”
Toni Anderson had been on the swim team in school and was an excellent swimmer, her mother said.
Toni Anderson had left her job around 4 a.m. and was on her way to meet friends at a location near downtown. Soon after she left her job, Toni Anderson was stopped by police on Missouri 9 for an improper lane change. She told the officer she was almost out of gasoline, and the officer directed her to a QuikTrip at 26th and Burlington streets.
Liz Anderson said she supposes the officer was alert to possible drunken drivers at that time of the morning. She said her daughter had had three speeding tickets but did not drink alcohol.
Liz Anderson said her daughter’s body showed no signs of trauma other than a bruised knee, which she surmised came from brushing against and knocking off a GPS device mounted below the dashboard.
Toni Anderson’s body will be cremated after the autopsy is complete. A celebration of life service will held at a date to be announced at Risen Saviour Lutheran Church in Wichita.
“Unfortunately this is not the outcome we wanted,” Liz Anderson said. “The police have been amazing to us. We are so grateful for the help, love and support from the Kansas City community.”
