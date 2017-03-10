SUV pulled from Missouri River near Parkville not related to KC case, police say

A vehicle pulled from the Missouri River alongside Platte Landing Park is not related to any Kansas City police investigation, Police Department officials say.
Search teams found an SUV under the water while conducting sonar checks Friday, according to police. After crews pulled the vehicle out, police said it is not believed to be related to any Kansas City investigation.
Local media on Friday followed the progress of the search, while comments on social media questioned whether the vehicle could be related to the case of Toni Anderson, a Wichita woman missing since Jan. 15 and last seen in Kansas City.
Anderson’s whereabouts are still under investigation by Kansas City police.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments