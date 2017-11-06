Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son retained control of the wireless company but has not yet outlined plans for its future without a T-Mobile merger.
Technology

Investors punish Sprint and T-Mobile shares after merger talks collapse

By Mark Davis

mdavis@kcstar.com

November 06, 2017 9:24 AM

Sprint shares lost more than 13 percent of their value Monday morning in the stock market’s first reaction to weekend news that merger talks with T-Mobile had collapsed.

Shares of the Overland Park-based wireless carrier dropped 89 cents, or 13.3 percent, to trade at $5.78. It was the stock’s lowest price in more than a year. T-Mobile US shares fell $3.19, a 5.4 percent drop, to trade at $55.72.

Investors were protesting both companies’ failure to come up with a merger deal that would eliminate more than $30 billion in network investments, payroll and other costs.

“By failing to agree on how to divide this value, at least one and perhaps both of these management teams have grievously failed their investors,” analyst Jonathan Chaplin wrote in a note to clients of New Street Research.

Chaplin had estimated costs savings from a merger at $50 billion and had recommended investing in Sprint largely because of the prospects of a merger.

Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son, whose Tokyo-based SoftBank Group Corp. owns more than 80 percent of Sprint, had balked at terms that would strip control of Sprint from SoftBank. SoftBank sees an increasing role for wireless communications with the rise of faster data speeds through 5G technologies.

“Why did we stop merger negotiations? Basically, we didn’t think we should be agreeing to a deal that would result in our loss of control,” Son said Monday, according to a Bloomberg Technology report. “There was just a line we couldn’t cross. And that’s how we arrived at the conclusion.”

Son also acknowledged that Sprint may face difficulties but said that his own plans for a wireless carrier in the United States make it necessary to keep control of Sprint.

“Even if the next 3-4 years will be a tough battle, 5-10 years later it will be clear that this is a strategically invaluable business,” Son said, according to Bloomberg.

T-Mobile, a larger and faster growing company than Sprint, is more than 60 percent owned by Germany-based Deutsche Telekom.

Son, however, balked at one possible path for Sprint’s immediate future.

“If Masa (Son) believes so strongly in the value of Sprint that he is willing to walk away from a deal with T-Mobile, then he should buy the rest of it,” Chaplin wrote. “It will certainly be easier to fix outside of the public eye.”

A SoftBank announcement over the weekend took that idea off the table, at least for now. SoftBank said it would buy more Sprint shares but not seek ownership of more than 85 percent of its stock.

Son also said Sprint’s improved financial condition would allow it “to secure funding on its own,” Bloomberg’s report said.

The comment could be a suggestion that SoftBank has no immediate plans to provide Sprint with a direct infusion of capital. Its plans to buy existing Sprint shares from other shareholders would provide money to the sellers, not to Sprint.

Merger talks among Sprint, T-Mobile, SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom broke down Friday and the companies made a joint announcement Saturday.

The decision leaves Sprint the smallest national carrier in a highly competitive market in which wireless carriers can grow largely by stealing their rivals’ customers. Sprint’s 54.027 million subscribers trail T-Mobile’s 70.731 million, AT&T’s 138 million and Verizon’s reported total of 115 million retail subscribers, which excludes some connections.

Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar

