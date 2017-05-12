Sprint and T-Mobile reportedly have ‘informal contact’ about a merger

Sprint is having “preliminary conversations” with the owners of T-Mobile about a possible merger, according to a report by Bloomberg News.
The report cited people familiar with the talk but included no details about the discussions.
Earlier this week, Sprint chairman Masayoshi Son had said a merger with T-Mobile would be a “first priority” as the Overland Park-based wireless company sought potential partners in a widely expected effort among telecommunications companies to strike deals. Son had emphasized that a T-Mobile merger is not Sprint’s only option.
Bloomberg’s report said the “informal contact” is between Sprint and its parent company, Tokyo-based SoftBank Group Corp., on one side and T-Mobile and its German-based principal owner Deutsche Telekom on the other. Son founded and heads SoftBank as its CEO.
The report said that neither side had hired investment bankers “formally” but that these deal makers were “jockeying for roles” in any deal that may develop.
Sprint and SoftBank had tried to acquire T-Mobile three years ago but dropped those plans as federal regulators made clear they were not interested in seeing the No. 3 and No. 4 carriers combine.
Since then, T-Mobile has grown its subscriber base substantially, outpacing gains of larger rivals AT&T and Verizon and surpassing Sprint.
Speculation about a wave of possible mergers, involving wireless carriers, cable companies and others, has been rampant.
Key players had been prevented for more than a year from having such talks because of a federal auction of wireless airwaves licenses. That ban ended last month.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
