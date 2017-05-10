Sprint will seek a T-Mobile deal, Masayoshi Son reportedly tells investors

Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son said the company would seek a merger with T-Mobile and sees the rival wireless carrier as its first choice among possible deals, according to a published report.
Son spoke during a presentation of SoftBank Group Corp., the Tokyo-based company he founded and leads as CEO. SoftBank owns more than 80 percent of Sprint.
“Our top choice remains T-Mobile. We will be open and sincere as we aim to launch negotiations,” Son said, according to a report by the Financial Times.
In responding to questions, Son made clear that he remains open to other possible combinations. Analysts have speculated about a wide number of deals since a federal ban against strategic talks among key companies, including T-Mobile, came to an end in late April.
“We’re basically open to anything. If there is an opportunity that will lead to industry realignment under better conditions, we will study (each option) with an open mind,” Son said, according to the Times’ report.
T-Mobile has been considered less eager than Sprint to do a deal, but the companies may be pushed into each others’ arms by a changing landscape around them.
On Monday, cable companies Comcast and Charter Communications said they would cooperate for the next year in launching their own wireless services. Neither has a network but would offer wireless services using Verizon’s network under re-seller agreements with the wireless carrier.
The cable companies also have been seen as potential bidders for either T-Mobile or Sprint as a quick entry into the wireless market. Their agreement prevents either from doing a wireless deal without the permission or involvement of the other for the next year, according to a report by Amy Yong, an analyst at Macquarie Research.
Yong said it was too early to draw conclusions, “but this could motivate T-Mobile and Sprint to pursue consolidation faster.”
Charter’s CEO Tom Rutledge said in the announcement with Comcast that their shared efforts would “enable us to provide more competition and drive costs down for consumers at a similar national scale as current wireless operators.”
It suggests that their joint effort could become a new fourth national wireless competitor should Sprint and T-Mobile seek a merger. Federal officials had said they prefer four national carriers to three when they rejected AT&T’s attempt to purchase T-Mobile in 2011.
On the subject of T-Mobile, others noted Son’s comments with variations.
A quote from Son published by Reuters said, “Of all potential partners, T-Mobile is the one that would yield the most synergies, the most orthodox choice and we’d sincerely love to begin talks.”
Each is a translation of his original comments, which were in Japanese. SoftBank provides an English interpretation of the comments on its website. According to it, Son said:
“At this moment, I am open for everything. But then, of course, the real important part, in other words, to look for the real first synergy is really about looking into T-Mobile. So again, T-Mobile would be, in the orthodox manor, would be the first priority and I would like to be very sincere in trying to start a negotiation.”
Investment analyst Amir Rozwadowski at Barclays cited other Son comments in a note to clients. He said Son talked about making appointments and starting discussions now that the industry is free to engage in strategic talks.
Rozwadowski also wrote that Son had said a T-Mobile deal could be reached quickly once specific discussions began because the companies know each other so well.
“Given its frankness, it seems clear that Sprint is interested in starting negotiations and seems open to all structures,” Rozwadowski’s note said.
Sprint and SoftBank had sought to acquire T-Mobile three years ago but dropped the effort once it became clear that federal regulators in Washington, D.C., would not approve a deal.
The election of Donald Trump as president in November led many to think a merger might get a warmer reception from regulators.
Shares of both Sprint and T-Mobile climbed by more than 1 percent in early trading. In afternoon markets, Sprint shares were down 2 cents at $7.88 and T-Mobile shares were up 62 cents at $66.12, a gain of 0.95 of a percent.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
